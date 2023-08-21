BROKEN ARROW – Dr. Roy Wood Jr. officially joins Northeastern State University as Broken Arrow’s campus dean on July 1, 2016.
Wood’s background in higher education includes teaching and curriculum development with multiple institutions, including the University of Phoenix and Defense Acquisition University, where he has been the acting vice president and chief academic officer since January 2015.
In this position, Wood was responsible for aligning DAU strategic plans to the goals of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics and the Secretary of Defense, while continuing to build the reputation of DAU as the Department of Defense’s primary learning institution for acquisition.
Prior to this assignment, Wood was dean of the Defense Systems Management College, School of Program Managers at DAU from April 2008 to January 2015. There, he was responsible for leading the training of military and civilian program managers and acquisition executives.
Wood holds a Bachelor of Science in computer science from Texas A&M University; a Master of Science in electrical engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School; a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix; and a second Master of Science in national resource strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. His Ph.D. is in organization and management from Capella University in Minnesota.
Wood also served for 24 years in the U.S. Navy, where his operational assignments included tours in submarines and surface ships.
The NSU community welcomes Wood to its campus, and looks forward to working with him as the university begins to form and implement new strategic initiatives at Broken Arrow.
