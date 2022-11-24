FORT SMITH, Ark. -- Northeastern State ran out of time and nearly erased a 20-point third-quarter road deficit and suffered an 81-78 setback Wednesday evening at Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Behind a season-high 15 three-pointers, UAFS carried themselves to a 67-47 advantage with 1:45 left in the third stanza before the RiverHawks found themselves with some momentum. Ashton Hackler scored 15 of her career-best 26-point performance in the remaining time as they forced eight turnovers.
Northeastern State out-scored the Lions 31-15 in the final 11:45 of the contest and trailed 79-76 with 46 seconds remaining. Courtney Lee, perfect on her first eight shot attempts, missed a layup that would have pulled the RiverHawks back within one. The RiverHawks would come up with the offensive board, but a key steal by Fort Smith allowed them to get to the free-throw line and get the game just out of reach for NSU.
Lee finished the game with 19 points and led the team with six rebounds. Hackler turned in her second 20-point performance of the young season and had five boards. Jaylee Kindred added ten points for the RiverHawks, who shot 45.2 percent on the night.
The Lions were blazing hot through the opening 20 minutes shooting well beyond 60 percent from the field and were 12-for-18 from the arc. New Mexico State transfer Aaliyah Prince paced the Lions with 22, with Riley Hayes just behind her with 21.
Arkansas-Fort Smith earned their first win of the season and are 1-4 on the year; the RiverHawks drop to 2-1 and return to action Friday at 5:30 p.m. to host Haskell. General admission tickets are free for Friday's game which will be played at the NSU Event Center as part of a basketball doubleheader with the men's program.
