OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority is adding a new travel and cooking show to its Saturday daytime block of how-to shows.
"Field Trip with Curtis Stone" premieres at 1:30 p.m., Oct. 26, on OETA.
Join celebrity chef Curtis Stone as he embarks on a global culinary journey to explore the spirit and passion of the destinations that inform the menu at Maude, his Michelin-starred restaurant in Beverly Hills. Stone and friends travel to Italy, Spain, California, and his native Australia hunting pheasants, herding cattle and diving for pearls as they track the delicacies Stone serves in his restaurant to their source.
For more information about education curriculum and programs, local productions, digital television, community resources and show schedules explore OETA.tv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.