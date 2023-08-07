From staff reports
Officers with the Tahlequah Police Department arrested a reportedly homeless woman on July 24 during a pedestrian stop after authorities found drugs and multiple paraphernalia items in her possession.
According to reports, authorities performed the pedestrian stop outside of Dollar General on Downing Street where the 28-year-old had multiple bags and items with her, as well as a box of Narcan and a bottle of Narcan.
When asked why she had Narcan, she told authorities she had it because she was around people who used drugs. Sthen reportedly consented to allow authorities to search her belongings. Police first found a small baggie containing a tan powder substance. When asked what it was, the woman reportedly told authorities she did not know.
Authorities continued their search and found another baggie containing the tan powder substance, multiple bundles of unused clear plastic baggies, multiple red straws that were cut and had melted ends, and three glass smoking pipes that contained a burnt residue.
According to reports, the suspect told police that she smokes methamphetamine but does not sell it, that the baggies belonged to someone else, and that the tan substance was scrapings off of meth pipes.
She was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a church.
