A wanted man was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in Tahlequah Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 26.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Wood said his agency, the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a traffic stop connected to a suspect of a shooting that occurred Sunday in Fort Gibson.
Wood confirmed law enforcement agencies attempted to make a traffic stop near Allen Road and the State Highway 51 Bypass Wednesday afternoon.
James Thompson, who used “Thomson” as an alias, was identified by law enforcement officials as a passenger in the vehicle, driven by a woman. Thompson fled during the traffic stop.
“The vehicle did continue on just a little bit further than expected — a very, very short amount of time,” Wood said. “The suspect bailed out trying to cross the ditch, and shots were fired by law enforcement.”
The trooper confirmed that shots were fired when Thomson fled on foot, but said there was no information on who shot first or whether the suspect fired a weapon at all.
On Feb. 23, U.S. marshals were searching for Thompson after he shot at a Fort Gibson officer during a traffic stop.
Police tried to pull Thompson over after they noticed the tag didn’t belong to the vehicle. That‘s when the man fired shots at the officer and took off. The officer backed off and found the abandoned car, along with a cell phone.
Thompson had five warrants in Muskogee County and several others in Wagoner County. Marshals said they considered Thompson to be armed and dangerous. Woods could not confirm whether the man had a gun on him at the time of the deadly shooting.
Woods said the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshal Service Task Force, OHP, CCSO, and the Medical Examiner’s Office were on scene collecting evidence and photos.
