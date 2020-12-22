Oklahoma agency fails to compile data, publish poultry waste summary

Water conservationists expressed dissatisfaction with a state agency's decision to ditch the compilation and publication of an annual report that tracks the phosphorus-laden waste produced by poultry feeding operations.
State law requires all PFOs submit annual reports showing the amount of poultry waste applied as fertilizer along with the locations and certifications for the applications. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, which regulates the agri-industry, generally compiles the data and publishes an annual summary of poultry waste movement statewide, providing breakout information for nutrient-sensitive watersheds like the Illinois River Basin.
Members of Save the Illinois River Inc. recently learned ODAFF opted out of the process this year. In a message sent by an email obtained by the Phoenix, ODAFF spokeswoman Morgan Vance attributed that decision to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While PFOs have a legal duty to file annual reports, providing details for the previous fiscal year by the Sept. 1 deadline, ODAFF has no statutory duty to prepare the report, something it has done for all but two of the past 11 years — the agency prepared no report for fiscal year 2012 but was unable a few years ago to explain why that happened.
Vance did not return a call inquiring about whether a decision was made by the agency to suspend reporting requirements or extend PFOs' filing deadline for fiscal year 2020. The agency suspended regulatory enforcement of some rules earlier this year after Gov. Kevin Stitt declared an emergency in response to the pandemic.
President Denise Deason-Toyne, in a letter to Agriculture Secretary and Commissioner Blayne Arthur, urged the agency to reconsider its decision. Deason-Toyne said STIR members and other water conservationists rely on the report to examine "trends in poultry production in the Illinois River watershed" and "phosphorus loading to Tenkiller caused by chicken manure."
"We feel that staffing problems that may have been caused by the coronavirus, although regrettable, are not sufficient cause to withhold the report," Deason-Toyne said. "Other state agencies, and my own organization, have continued to meet our obligations to our public despite the virus threat."
Deason-Toyne contends ODAFF "has a duty to compile the report even if current state laws do not specifically require it" because it serves "the public's best interest." She said phosphorus is the primary pollutant in the Illinois River watershed, and the primary source of this nutrient are nonpoint sources like poultry feeding operations.
Poultry waste has been an ongoing concern for organizations like STIR because stream overloading of nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen promotes the growth of nuisance algae. That in turn depletes dissolved oxygen levels, reduces water quality and threatens aquatic life.
ODAFF’s report breaks out poultry waste exported from the Illinois River Basin into two categories: land applications of the waste in other Oklahoma watersheds and land applications in watersheds outside the state. The report for fiscal year 2018 showed land applications of poultry waste in the Illinois River watershed west of the Arkansas state line declined for the first time after trending the opposite direction each of the previous three years.
In-basin applications began to taper off a decade ago, after the state of Oklahoma presented its evidence to a federal judge in its 2005 lawsuit against 14 Arkansas-based poultry companies. That trend began to reverse course in fiscal year 2014, as the state's lawsuit languished without a ruling being rendered by U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell, who has yet to weigh in on the merits of the case.
While total phosphorus concentrations in the Illinois River at the Arkansas state line continue to trend downward, a report released in September shows the standard set for Oklahoma's scenic rivers is still exceeded almost 92% of the time. Data also show higher than normal annual rainfall totals within the watershed also has contributed to an upward trend of total phosphorus loading since 2016.
A report prepared for this year's Arkansas-Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact Commission shows the five-year rolling average load for total phosphorus in 2016 at a gauge near the state line measured 38,711 kg, or 42.21 tons. That increased during each of following two years to 45,051 kg, or 49.66 tons, and to 77,737 kg — almost 86 tons — in 2019 based on a five-year rolling average.
The Arkansas Environmental Committee's report cites the above-average annual rainfall recorded in 2019 as an explanation for the increased annual loading of total phosphorus in the Illinois River. Data recorded at Drake Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas, show total precipitation exceeded the 45.53-inch average by 19.73 inches.
