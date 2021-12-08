Oklahoma prepares for execution on Thursday of Bigler Stouffer

McALESTER, Okla. — Linda Reaves was excited about two things in 1985, her sister remembers: becoming an aunt and teaching elementary students in Oklahoma.
Reaves, 35, who taught school in Putnam City, near Oklahoma City, was fatally shot in 1985. Her boyfriend, Doug Ivens, was seriously wounded in the attack.
Nearly 37 years later, Reaves’ family members await justice. Bigler Stouffer’s family members and defenders, meanwhile, claim it would be wrong to execute him, alleging there are problems with some of the evidence.
Stouffer, now 79, is scheduled to die at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
He was sentenced to death by two juries 18 years apart. His first conviction was thrown out over a question of ineffective legal representation. Stouffer was convicted a second time and resentenced to death again in 2003.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt denied Stouffer clemency last week, despite a 3-2 recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board to commute his sentence to life in prison without parole because of concerns some board members voiced about the state’s ability to carry out executions. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also denied Stouffer an emergency motion for a stay of execution.
Late Wednesday, he still hoped for a last-minute reprieve from the U.S. Supreme Court, which he had asked to grant an emergency application for a stay.
Stouffer’s family members, reached Wednesday, had no additional comment, and said they preferred to spend the time in final conversation via phone with the condemned.
Reaves’ sister, Dana Wheat, also was unavailable for comment Wednesday, but said during the recent clemency hearing that she was pregnant with her first child at the time of the murder — and knew her sister was looking forward to becoming an aunt. Wheat also said during that hearing that the family is scared of Stouffer, and that she’ll never forget Linda.
“It never leaves me,” Wheat said. “I’m going to see her face … I just hear her screaming ‘No’. And she didn’t have time for a prayer, either.”
Prosecutors said Stouffer went to Ivens' home to borrow a gun before he fatally shot Reaves and wounded Ivens. They said Stouffer was dating Ivens' ex-wife, and that he was trying to get access to Ivens’ $2 million life insurance policy.
Officials with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office testified at Stouffer’s clemency hearing that Ivens and Reaves were in love and saw a future together.
Reaves’ family said they still mourn her loss — and that Ivens always put a decorated Christmas tree at her grave because it was her favorite holiday.
Family members also testified that Reaves was a kind and beautiful presence who was an excellent artist and occasionally sent them drawings and sketches.
Christy Miller, an assistant district attorney, told the Pardon and Parole Board that this was the first death penalty case she had ever tried in 2003, adding that she has never forgotten Ivens’ voice on the 911 call and the trauma that Stouffer inflicted on “a completely innocent woman.”
Ivens has since died, but all he wanted was justice for Reaves, his sisters, Debby Wiens and Pam Korgan, both said when testifying recently before the Pardon and Parole Board.
“The evil that this man has done, has perpetrated and seeped into the lives of many others,” Korgan said. “And this evil has caused fear. It has caused confusion. It has caused pain, and it has changed lives forever.”
Miller said Reaves’ last moments were “filled with terror” as she watched her boyfriend get shot, tried to defend herself. Miller also argued that the killer tried to frame the attack as a murder-suicide.
“BJ Stouffer has spent the last 36 years trying to fool everybody in the criminal justice system,” Miller said.
But the Rev. Howard Potts, pastor at Anchor Baptist Church in Muskogee, believes Stouffer should not be executed.
He said Stouffer was known as “Buddy” to friends because anyone who knew him was a “buddy.” The name stuck with him all through school.
Potts could not be reached for additional comment Wednesday, but in previous remarks touted Stouffer’s athletic prowess and said teammates could always count on him. Following graduation, Stouffer went into business, and surprised his friends by making good money.
During his first trial in 1985, many were astounded that Stouffer had been accused, Potts said.
And, in a petition presented to Stitt recently, Stouffer’s defenders, citing a forensic expert, point out that there should have been “substantial blood on the clothing of the person responsible for the contact gunshot wound to Linda Reaves’s head. There was no blood on Mr. Stouffer’s clothing.”
Family members, who presented Stitt with a petition they said was signed by 10,000 people opposing the execution, also have said publicly they do not believe there has been an adequate investigation of the case, despite two trials.
And, in the 37 years he was on death row, Stouffer has faced three other execution dates, which were cancelled, Potts said.
“This is not a righteous kill,” Potts said at the time.
Potts said he’s provided spiritual counseling to Stouffer since 2017, and now runs some of “his errands” on the outside. He said Stouffer now serves as an advocate for prisoners who are to be executed.
“He is (a) strong believer in the Christian faith, and really believes that God has been in control … And, his 37 years on death row, he has given testimony that God was in control and has been orchestrating all through it.”
Stouffer’s son, Bigler Job Stouffer III, testified at the hearing that he feels horrible for all the families who were involved, but loves his father, who has now spent the vast majority of his life behind bars.
He said he believes the facts show that this case is not as clear cut as many believe, and that he hopes others will view it without emotion.
Stouffer also said at his parole board hearing that Reaves was dead when he arrived and Ivens was shot as he and Ivens struggled over the gun.
Parole board members who opposed Stouffer’s execution primarily questioned whether Oklahoma's recent history with lethal injections violates the 8th Amendment after John Grant vomited and convulsed several times while being put to death in October.
Grant, convicted of killing a prison cafeteria worker, became Oklahoma’s first execution since a hiatus in 2015 after scrutiny stemming from a series of problematic lethal injections.
Clayton Lockett, convicted in 2000 of murder and several other charges, writhed for nearly an hour on a gurney during his 2014 lethal injection. A state investigation later found the IV in Lockett’s groin came loose and prolonged his death.
The state then used an drug not approved at the time of the 2015 execution of Charles Warner, who was convicted in the rape and murder of an infant.
Oklahoma’s then-general counsel, Steve Mullins, told prison officials to proceed using the same mixture used in Warner’s execution for the lethal injection of death row inmate Richard Glossip — but then-Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin intervened by issuing a stay.
The state uses midazolam to first render the inmate unconscious, then vecuronium bromide as a muscle relaxant, and finally potassium chloride to stop the heart.
Oklahoma resumed lethal injections in October using the same three-drug combination used in Lockett’s 2014 execution.
Defense attorneys have challenged the effectiveness of midazolam — but federal appellate judges wrote Stouffer didn't address key factors in his appeal.
According to the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, it costs taxpayers from $2 million to $5 million per death sentence, for trials and appeals. Life sentences cost an average of $1 million — or 40 years at $25,000 per year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.