McALESTER, Okla. — The U.S. Supreme Court denied an execution stay for Bigler Stouffer, who is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Stouffer, 79, was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1985 attack that left Oklahoma school teacher Linda Reaves dead and seriously wounded her boyfriend, Doug Ivens. His first conviction was thrown out over a question of ineffective legal representation, but he was convicted a second time and resentenced to death in 2003.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt denied Stouffer clemency despite a 3-2 recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board to commute his sentence to life in prison without parole over questions about the state’s ability to carry out executions. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also denied Stouffer an execution stay.
Stouffer seeks a last-minute reprieve with an emergency application for a stay pending Thursday morning in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Stouffer’s family members had no additional comment when reached Wednesday and said they would make a final call with him that night.
An Oklahoma Department of Corrections notice states Stouffer did not request a last meal, but was served a tray at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday with the following: a chicken patty, two slices of bread, fires, broccoli, mixed fruit, two cookies, fruit drink, one bottle of water.
Stouffer told The Frontier he was “pleased” that the governor denied him clemency. He told VICE.com he prepared some final words: “Father, forgive them.”
