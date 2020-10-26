As of the Monday, Oct. 26, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 117,399 reported cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Of these, 100,357 have recovered and 15,791 are active. A total of 1,251 deaths have been recorded in the state.
In Cherokee County, 1,382 cases have been identified. Of these, 1,189 have recovered, eight have died, and 185 are still active.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
