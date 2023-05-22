The House, Senate and governor have agreed on an education funding plan. The package includes $785 million in new funding for teacher raises, schools and other programs. It’s tied to a refundable tax credit for parents who pay for private school or homeschool with questionable oversight. Here’s a breakdown:
• HB2901 appropriates $500 million to the state aid formula and $125 million to the Redbud Fund, which distributes funds for school buildings to low-property tax districts and charter schools. Included is a provision that if state funding falls below this level in future years, the tax credits in House Bill 1934 will be reduced proportionately.
• HB2902 modifies the school funding formula by increasing the weight for low income students from 0.25 to 0.3, increasing the transportation supplement and redefining which schools qualify for the small school by increasing to 750 students.
• HB2903 establishes of a three-year pilot program to add police officers and security upgrades. Purchases can include school resource officers, cameras, gates, lighting, locks, doors, windows, geofencing and ballistic storm shelters. Funds will be divided among school districts, providing about $96,000 per district each year of the program.
• HB2904 puts $150 million in the safety program in HB2903.
• SB1118 appropriates $10 million over three years for a reading program. It will fund literacy instructional teams placed regionally across the state to support school districts. The state’s assistance will include helping students with dyslexia.
• SB1119 raises salaries for all certified employees, including teachers, principals, supervisors, counselors, librarians and nurses (but excluding superintendents and retired teachers.) The raises are $3,000 for less than four years experience, $4,000 for five to nine years, $5,000 for 10-15 years and $6,000 for more than 15 years.
Teachers earning a salary above the minimum this year will still receive the raise if they return to that district next year. Districts that don’t receive state aid will still receive funds to provide raises.
• SB1120 increases the number of school districts eligible for Redbud funding, and changes the fund’s revenue source from medical marijuana tax collections to state appropriations.
• SB1121 provides six weeks of paid maternity leave to full-time public school employees employed for at least one year. Includes teachers at career techs, Department of Rehabilitation Services, Department of Corrections and Office of Juvenile Affairs. Only the person giving birth is eligible and it must be used immediately after birth.
— Jennifer Palmer
