Last Monday, as I was about to begin my swim at the NSU natatorium, I noticed, on the floor of the women’s shower room, a 2-inch cucaracha. Mercifully, it was dead, its six spindly legs jutting stiffly into the air.
I expressed the hope to anyone who would listen that I hoped it wasn’t a portent of the week to come. My hopes were dashed, but explaining all the things that happened last week would require every ounce of ink and every foot of newsprint in the Muskogee Phoenix back shop. And with a UPS strike looming, it could take months to replace those tools of the trade.
Cockroach, scarafaggio, barata, cafard – in any language, this insect is foul. Good fortunate is with my husband and me in one regard, because despite being swine when it comes to housekeeping, we have no roaches; we have wolf spiders instead. I’ll take a spider over a cockroach any day. I cannot say the same for mice and rats, although in my childhood, I was permanently scarred by the sight of a large bull mouse greedily munching on a cockroach, in an upright posture not unlike that of a squirrel digging into an acorn. Our farmhouse was a haven for all such abhorrent species.
The natatorium might have been sprayed for bugs, because on Thursday, another deceased cucaracha appeared. This one was about 2-1/2 inches long, floating belly-up in my intended lane, its 3-inch antennae delicately spayed from its head. I was gratified to see it ride the gentle current to the far lane, although I did warn fellow water woman Sue Agnew, when I saw her later in the dressing room, of its presence. She shared my disgust.
The photo provided a good Facebook post, though, especially when I paired it with that ages-old song we used to hear in Warner Bros. cartoons. The version I found online was this: “La cucaracha, la cucaracha, ya no puede caminar porque le falta, porque no tiene marihuana pa’ fumar.” Or if you must have it in English: “The cockroach, the cockroach, can’t walk anymore because it’s lacking, because it doesn’t have marijuana to smoke.” Or in this case: “La cucaracha se ha ahogado” – or for those of us with a barely passable knowledge of Spanish, “The cockroach has drowned.”
This was a new version of “La Cucaracha” for many people, including our news editor, Sara Serrano. Sara, whose family is from Colombia, is fluent in Spanish, and the version she knew suggested the cockroach had simply lost a leg – as she put it, “una pata para andar.” Illicit weed played no role in its demise. A discussion also ensued on my timeline, wherein Cherokee Nation first lady January Hoskin wondered whether I had made up that version, and a mutual friend insisted that was the original, as taught by his Spanish teachers in elementary school. I’m not sure she believed us.
I also heard this story from our stringer, Lee Guthrie: “I opened a drawer one morning when I lived in Maui, and this albino roach was eating a dark-colored roach, alive. He looked up at me as he continued to swallow his cousin whole. I just shut the drawer. I could never get rid of them in this one drawer. I never found them anywhere else, but it seemed to be the gate to roach hell.” Another friend, Mark Jones, responded, “Lee, the ones in Maui you can put a saddle on and ride.” Gross!
But I thought about it for some time, and realized there are human bugs, too, and they can do far more damage than their arthropod counterparts. All of us might be deemed bugs; it depends on your perspective.
That evening, retired NSU Professor John Yeutter posted on Facebook a tweet from LeVar Burton, which read: “Good morning to everyone EXCEPT Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters!” Chris asked who Burton was, and apparently we were both suffering temporary brain lock. I said, “I don’t know,” but I suspected he was an OU football player due to his knowledge of, and imminent distaste for, the backward-thinking politician.
A little later, during a three-way text conversation with my husband and son Cole, I sent a “Star Trek” meme wherein the Uhura character asks, “Can vegans eat pudding?” The Spock character replies, “Negative. You can’t have any pudding if you don’t eat your meat.” The rest of the discussion went this way:
Cole: “Y’all don’t even watch the show. Or do you, and haven’t told me?”
Me: “I’ve never seen it, but I know the Pink Floyd music.”
Cole: “That’s ‘Strange New Worlds,’ the adventures of Capt. Pike.”
Chris: “That’s a meme.”
Cole: “Both statements are correct.”
Me: “Chris, LeVar Burton, as I’m sure Cole can tell you, is Geordi La Forge on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation.’ I wasn’t thinking straight when you asked me. Cole, he said ‘good morning’ to everybody but Ryan Walters. You probably know that, too.”
Cole: “Already well aware. As I’m also aware that FRENCH newspapers are lampooning him. A new low.”
Chris: “Not just for him, but for Oklahoma.”
Cole: “Let’s focus on him, please. I don’t need to go through my day knowing we are less popular than the French.”
If you don’t understand the connection, you must not be keeping up with current events. I’m so proud that my son does, and that he has developed a proper distaste for politicians in general.`
