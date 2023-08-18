Lately, I’ve been thinking about abolition.
I co-facilitated a study group about what it would look like if we were to abolish the prison industrial complex. I know our knee jerk reaction is “Where do all the people who’ve done bad things go?” and “How do we stay safe without police?” because honestly, I still have that knee jerk reaction too.
Recently, someone who has harassed me previously, made a comeback. While this person is annoying and interferes with my life, my instinct is to want to see them punished. However, would a fine, jail time, or whatever punitive punishment really make a difference and deter that person from harassing me or others? Probably not. What that person needs is serious mental health assistance and a good support network.
I watched a wonderful video with Derecka Purnell, who explains that abolition isn’t just absence of police and prisons, but eliminating the root causes of harm. I think even police themselves would argue they shouldn’t be responsible for coming to tell someone to turn their music down, interacting with someone experiencing a mental health crisis, or trying to figure out civil or domestic disputes. Often, they don’t prevent crimes, police and the prison system often get involved after something bad has already occurred.
The questions we have to start asking ourselves – and I have to remind myself to ask again and again – is why is someone doing this, and what can be done to eliminate the causes of people hurting each other.
We as Americans have a mindset that punishment breeds reform. Time and time again this is not proven to be the case. If more police was the answer to the high rate of crime, why has it not decreased? If imprisoning folks worked, why do we have such high rates of recidivism. Did you know 76.6% of formerly incarcerated folks reoffend within five years?
Abolition doesn’t have all the answers – neither does policing – but it requires being able to think about what our society would look like if we all had our needs met, and the support we needed to thrive. It doesn’t happen in one fell swoop, it would be a process, but what could that look like? I always want to be working toward something better.
Abolition is not an end goal, it is a journey and a choice you have to make every day. Like I said, when I am hurt or someone I care about is hurt, my knee jerk reaction is to want that person punished immediately. What I ultimately want is revenge.
Abolition requires me to take a step back and ask why this person would do this, and how can they be held accountable, and start to make amends, but also be given what they need to not do harm like that again. It has to start with me asking why – and I know, there isn’t always going to be a reason, some people are just terrible.
I know the saying goes, the older you get the more conservative you get. I’m starting to find the older I get, the softer I get. If life has taught me anything it’s that it can be hard for everyone, but that it can be better when we are there for each other.
For me, abolition looks like a component to a better community.
Kasey Rhone is an active engaged Oklahoma citizen.
