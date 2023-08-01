This week, the social media keyboarders have decided the nation is supposed to be outraged over the new summer hit movie “Barbie.”
Yes, Barbie, the beloved beauty of generations and the girl who has everything anyone could ever want – including planes, trains, automobiles, farms, pools, and more – has found herself slipping right down the big pink slide of controversy.
One of the concerns raised by critics of the doll and the movie is her unrealistic beauty standards. The doll’s impossibly thin waist, long legs, and flawless features have been criticized for promoting an unattainable and unhealthy body image among young girls, and some argue that a movie centered on Barbie could further reinforce these harmful ideals and contribute to low self-esteem and body dissatisfaction. I hate to point out the obvious, but the vast majority of Hollywood already does that.
Another point of contention with many is the supposed portrayal of gender roles. Barbie has often been criticized for perpetuating traditional gender stereotypes with her focus on fashion and her beauty. The movie’s naysayers argue that a movie centered on Barbie could reinforce these stereotypes and limit the aspirations and potential of young girls. They believe a more diverse and empowering representation of female characters is needed in children’s media. To me, that seems like a big pile of eaten – and used – hay of Barbie’s horse, Dallas.
As I’m the dad of girls, Barbie was always in our house. Just like my oldest daughter, Barbie had her clothes thrown everywhere as well, along with her mismatched shoes in every room. As a dad, I didn’t view Barbie as a stereotypical girl, but one with ambition. Barbie represented everything a girl may have wanted to be, including a teacher, a doctor, a professional, a veterinarian, a pilot, a train conductor, an astronaut and more. She also knew how to have fun and would often go boating, to the beach, to the ski slopes, mountain climbing, or just relaxing around the pool. Barbie worked hard and she played hard, and she had many great things to show for her hard work. I always taught my girls if Barbie can do it, they could, too.
Many younger audience members, both kids and even college-aged adults, have taken the movie for exactly what it is – a fun, silly, summertime movie. In some areas of the country, girls and guys alike are dressing up as their favorite Barbie and her friends. I know personally of a group of college youth who made a night of it by going to a local restaurant and the movie together, dressed to the hilt. There were Beach Barbie, Princess Barbie, Skier Barbie, and Doctor Barbie, along with Beach Ken and Casual Ken, all making fun summer memories of their crazy college days. Just Barbies, doing what Barbie does, and bringing along a couple of Kens for company.
As a dad, I would tell the girls it’s OK to be in a Barbie world. While no human girl can look exactly like her, they can use their imagination and make life their creation. After all, it’s a Barbie world.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.