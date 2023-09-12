You’d be forgiven if you didn’t know the term “BRICS” – most Americans probably don’t. The term is an acronym for a coalition of countries joined in an economic alliance, namely – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
But just last month, the group announced it would be taking in six new members beginning next year. The inclusion of Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will bring the group up to nearly half the world’s population, and nearly a third of global GDP, with South Africa claiming that as many as 40 other nations have expressed interest in joining BRICS.
Some of that interest was sparked by U.S. sanctions on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine early last year. Removing Russia from the SWIFT banking system and freezing the bank accounts of Russian oligarchs was an attempt to put pressure on Russia without the use of bullets or bombs. But the unintended consequences were that other nations began to see how the U.S. dollar could be used against them if they were to run afoul of U.S. interests.
Perhaps the most notable of the recent additions to BRICS is that of Saudi Arabia. After the Nixon Administration ended the gold standard in 1971, it finalized an arrangement with Saudi Arabia three years later where the U.S. pledged to provide military aid to Saudi Arabia and in exchange the Saudis agreed to sell their oil exclusively in U.S. dollars and put a portion of their profits in U.S. bonds.
But according to The Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia and China began talks last year to transact oil sales in China’s yuan, and an article published on Nasdaq’s website reports, “China has placed an emphasis on settling oil and gas trades in yuan in recent years in a bid to establish its currency internationally and to weaken the dollar’s grip on world trade.” It added, “Russia has increasingly embraced the yuan amid Western sanctions.”
For decades now, transactions for the world’s supply of oil have been made using U.S. dollars. The “petrodollar” affords us the luxury of having a relatively strong currency despite the dollar no longer being backed by gold. It’s a luxury we seem to take advantage of by “printing” – or oftentimes digitally adding more money to the system whenever the need arises.
Now with BRICS nearing half the world’s population, and transactions for oil being made in currencies other than our own, we could see the U.S. dollar weaken in the long run, with this administration’s move away from fossil fuels doing us no favors.
In some ways, distancing ourselves from Saudi Arabia would be a good thing, but the question is, if the U.S. “petrodollar” is at some point no longer tied to petroleum, then what is it tied to? The full faith and credit of a country steadily marching toward $40 trillion of debt?
China, the most influential of the BRICS nations, has recently been ridding itself of U.S. debt and considers itself to be the tip of the very spear it hopes to drive into the heart of U.S. dominance, upsetting the current financial order.
These concerns may not materialize for some years, as BRICS is not yet cohesive enough to present a strong, singular alternative to the world’s reserve currency. But as the strength of the dollar is tested by inflation, debt, and interest rates, along with questionable policies from Washington and the Federal Reserve, the growth of BRICS could test the dollar even further, becoming yet another straw on the camel’s back.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
