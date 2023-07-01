I was waiting for a lane outside the NSU natatorium the other day when I noticed a sign that said “out of order.” As I tend to do in such situations, I pondered the accuracy of this sign, and others.
In my business, we try to be exacting, because we are taught to write at a fourth-grade level so everyone will understand what we are saying. We don’t always get it right, but it seems fair to ask whose fourth-grade level are we talking about – mine, or that of the average national-level politician? I was reading Tolstoy and Orwell when I was in the fourth grade. If my dad told me to read a book, I read it.
Why do they put out-of-order signs on mechanical things that are broken? That sounds like it was put in the wrong place, or that it somehow got out of line. Many of us have gotten out of line at some point, whereupon someone else will stand up, point an accusing finger, and yell “You’re out of order!” Shouldn’t the sign just say it’s “broken,” “busted up,” or to get more verbose but yet quite plain in Okie lexicon: “This here thing don’t work”?
In college, we had a friend whose standup routine focused on signs. Since then, I have seen several cartoonists and comedians expound upon the idea. Regarding signs that say, “Dip in road,” he wondered whether we were to understand that a goofy human was standing there, waiting to be run over. He also took issue with “Slow children at play,” asserting that the kids in question weren’t too quick on the uptake, or that their locomotion speed would not get them out of the path of an oncoming car quickly enough to avoid catastrophe.
Several years back, I, and many other drivers, passed a “Men at work” sign in this area. However, a woman with a hardhat was among the mix, and everybody was waving at her. The sign should have said, for brevity’s sake, “People at work.” That is, unless there was a braying mule on site, as I saw on one particular occasion.
People don’t pay attention to signs, anyway. A stop sign is pretty clear for anyone old enough to talk, but drivers blow through them all the time. And it’s patently obvious that no one understands the concept of the yield sign. I myself was puzzled as a child. The only use of that word I had ever heard was in the song “Yield Not to Temptation,” in the Baptist Hymnal. So maybe everyone who ignores a yield sign is just a Baptist following orders avoid yielding.
Other than speed limit signs, the most ignored are probably the “Do not enter” or “No left turn” admonitions. Not a day goes by that some bozo doesn’t back up traffic on Bluff as he attempts to turn left onto Downing. I guess if he thinks his signal’s on, it’s OK. People used to honk at these morons, and sometimes they’d roll down their windows, curse, and jab a middle finger at them. Nowadays, though, most people just sit and wait patiently. The left-turner might have a gun.
Last week, I noticed a car trying to usurp the authority of the “Do not enter” sign on East Downing, headed toward the river. I kept going, but I never heard the sound of a collision.
There are a number of signs at the NSU pool, and most are straightforward. One says “No diving allowed,” which makes sense, because in the area where the sign is located, the pool is only 3-1/2 feet deep. I’ve seen what happens to idiots who dive into the shallow end of a pool. Everyone gets out of the water quickly to avoid the blood bloom. Another sign, though, prompted a query from a clueless woman several years back. It says “No running,” and directly beneath that are some blue waves, presumably, indicating water. The woman stopped, contemplated the sign, and asked, more to herself than anyone else: “How do they fill up the pool, then?” Everyone in the vicinity, paused, and then burst out laughing. She turned red, and said, “Ohhhh… that must be for the kids.” Evidently she didn’t realize some loony adults run, too.
But if you think American signs are confusing, try reading them in Europe, or even the UK. Although the Brits speak English, it’s not necessarily the same as “Mercun.” For instance, we call a certain type of potato “fries.” The phrase “french fries” has fallen out of favor, both because some Americans realize those are generally cut thin, and besides, in the wake of 9/11 when the French wisely refused to go to war beside us, some of our numbskull politicians renamed them “freedom fries.” Our elected officials have no concept of what “freedom” means, especially those in Florida.
But I digress. What we call fries, the British call chips. And what we call chips, they called crisps. For Americans, biscuits are something you eat with sausage gravy, or jelly. In their way of thinking, biscuits are what we call cookies. And don’t even get me started on scones. The British scone is similar to an American biscuit, only with currants. American scones are hard and triangular-shaped. I mention this to point out that if you are not familiar with British parlance, and you’re stupid enough to be driving there, you’ll be on the right side of your vehicle and in the left lane of traffic – and you’re going to have so much trouble in those roundabouts that you’ll think the one at the “Y” here is a child’s hopscotch grid.
I have a few common-sense alternatives. Instead of “No diving allowed,” how about “If you go in head-first, you’ll split your skull open.” Instead of “Yield,” how about “Don’t hit the gas until no other cars are coming.” Instead of “Curve ahead,” use “The road curves, and so must your vehicle.” and instead of “No left turn,” the sign on Bluff should say “The only way to go is right.” In a red state like Oklahoma, the response to that one should be phenomenal.
