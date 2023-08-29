An interesting thing happened on the way to the Facebook forum.
Each week, the Tahlequah Daily Press posts a question or situation and request comments from readers, which usually leads to a story a few days later. A few comments are then selected and used as quotes in the story.
Last week, portions of a letter received by the TDP staff were shared in a post by the editor, with the writer properly being unidentified, that said they – the writer of the letter – would no longer participate in these forums because of the hatefulness espoused by some in the comments toward someone who might not be in lockstep agreement with their own views.
Not usually being one to hold back my thoughts, I commented basically that not being able to agree to disagree is a problem in today’s society. I also pointed out we all have different experiences and views, but that those differences were no excuse for being hateful and vile in comments toward others. To be fair, I also pointed out both sides of the political spectrum were equally guilty.
A couple of responses I received to that comment were interesting. The two commenters were obviously not supporters of the former president or the MAGA movement. One indicated that if a person’s opinion is not grounded in verifiable facts, it is not worth anything other than scorn or derision. The other complained about one political side, blaming it for normalizing the political violence we often see today.
The thing that is so interesting to me, and quite humorous, is that both sides of the political spectrums each say the same thing. The commenter above focused on one side with one network, yet I have heard friends and family on the other side of the political aisle make the exact same statements, just with a different network. My question was, and still is, could there not be truth in both statements?
Another question in the thread I asked, which remains unanswered as well, was this – while perceived realities may be different, how does society deal with issues without turning them into extremes which, in turn, can cause violence and disruption of both human and constitutional rights?
While I don’t know either of these two commenters personally, I know of them and have read what they have said on issues in the past. I don’t always agree exactly with their statements, but sometimes I do, and I see the points they make and try to understand their views, as well as the views of others. Anyone who knows me well knows I will stand up for the basic and legal rights of even those with whom I disagree. After all, I can’t say I stand for the Constitution in the political realm, or in what I call “agency,” in the religious realm if I don’t.
A comment later in the post was made by a dear friend of mine. We are not on the same side politically, but again, since I’m a moderate conservative who leans right on fiscal and gun issues and left on social issues, we do often agree on things. He said Americans need to relearn how to be friends with people who don’t think like themselves. It reminded me of a quote by businessman and author the late Stephen Covey: “The biggest communication problem is we do not listen to understand, we listen to reply.”
I think both, my friend and ol’ Steve, were right: Americans no longer listen to one another. Now what did you say again?
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications, LLC.
