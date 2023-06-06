Like a tired and worn-out broken record, Republicans and Democrats in Congress debated with the sitting president on raising the debt limit before the country shut down.
It seems every year, the two parties spar with the same tired arguments that it must be done to save the children, our elders, and the veterans.
According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the debt limit is the total amount of money the U.S. government is authorized to borrow to meet existing legal obligations for things, such as Social Security and Medicare benefits, military salaries, interest on existing debt, tax refunds, and more.
What is unknown to most – primarily due to political soundbites – the debt limit does not authorize new spending commitments. Instead, it only allows the financing to meet existing obligations.
Since 1960, Congress has increased the debt limit 79 times. Surprisingly, this has happened 49 times under Republican presidents and 30 times under Democrat presidents with last week’s latest deal.
It is true that failing to increase the debt limit would be disastrous because it would mean the U.S. would default on its legal obligations. This, in turn, would cause America to go into an economic bankruptcy, costing American jobs, trashing the value of the dollar, and devastating our elders and military. However, what always ends up happening year after year is basically the equivalent of kicking a perpetual can down a never-ending road, leaving the root of the problem with future generations to get through the day.
Just in the past two decades, the U.S. has added an unbelievable $25 trillion in debt, and it currently spends about $1 trillion more than it receives in taxes and other revenues. Therein lies the problem. Unlike we are expected to do in our own households, the U.S. doesn’t seem to think it has to live within a budget. Out-of-control spending for decades has left the U.S. vulnerable, just as a family would be weighed down by the burden of uncontrollable debt.
It has been a whopping 188 years since the U.S. was debt-free. In 1835, the U.S. had a surplus of $17.9 million, equal to more than $617 billion today. The excess was used to give back to the states that were in debt themselves.
I’m reminded of the movie “Dave,” where a common citizen who was a presidential impersonator got recruited to cover for the dying president, who was in a coma. At first, he followed all the orders of the only two people who knew he was an imposter, but eventually he saw the ridiculousness of how the government was operating and decided to act on his own while under the guise of being the president.
He secretly brought in his CPA friend and together, they went through the budget making common sense changes, which created a balanced budget. It’s as though that is what is needed today – a common person who must manage a family budget. For me, I would choose a middle-class mom of a large family. They seem to do better than anyone at managing a budget and getting the things a family truly needs.
Either way, changes need to be made in the way Congress and the president spend the people’s money. The way things have gone for more than a century, our debt will continue to skyrocket, politicians will all claim victories, and Americans will be the losers.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications, LLC.
