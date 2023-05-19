For me, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is a family affair. It happens the last weekend of April and first weekend of May, and you can generally find some members of my family there every year.
It’s not strictly jazz, as my purest friends point out. There are 13 venues: four or five outdoor stages, three or four tents, and a few pop-ups. You’ll find a genre for every taste: jazz, rock ‘n’ roll, swing, zydeco, blues, Gospel, soul, country. This time of the year in NOLA, it’s hot and sticky, if it’s not pouring rain. But the elements hardly matter, because whatever or whomever is playing is always worth the suffering. And some of the best food in the world is at your fingertips.
I’ve mentioned that I tend to judge people on their opinion of New Orleans. If you think New Orleans is a dirty, smelly, decadent, and dangerous mess, I respect your view, but we don’t have much in common. Paradoxically, the people there are religious in a strange sort of way, with an amalgam of Catholicism, Santa Maria, and a few other things thrown in. That is no accident; anytime Catholic missionaries moved in for the kill, they tended to adopt whatever faith elements were already in place. So, New Orleans is a rich tapestry of culture, with many layers that can only be peeled once you’ve been there several times, and are familiar with various areas of the city – or at least the French quarter.
We have friends who go to Jazz Fest, but not all enjoy it in the same way we do. For various reasons, usually health-related, they sit in private areas with covered roofs and shade, as well as private toilets and beverage stands. But that’s pricey, and we like to get down and dirty in the muck of the field – which is really just the center of a giant horse track. We have blankets, lawn chairs, ice chests and umbrellas, and we camp out no matter what the weather is like. That’s part of the charm, and it is quintessentially New Orleans. Of course, it means waiting in longer lines for food and beverages, and using portable johns. But they’re not bad as long as you don’t look down.
The first day we were, there was a Thursday, and we camped out at the Festival Stage, where Carlos Santana was to be the closing act. He did not disappoint, nor did his wife on the kit. He ran through all the classics as he normally does, and made a brief political statement – also, as he normally does. Remember, this is a guy who was at Woodstock, and he still holds to the idyllic views of the late ‘60s. During the day, we availed ourselves of the food booths. I always start with boudin and boudin balls.
We did not go to the festival Friday. Normally we set aside one day to do other things, in close proximity to the French Quarter. There are a number of world-class museums, and superior restaurants. New Orleans is one of the most “walkable” cities in the country, so unless you have a physical disability or are just lazy, you won’t need a car. Besides, you can’t visit the Big Easy without riding the street cars. One line is air-conditioned and one isn’t, but either is a great way to sight-see.
First on our agenda Friday was a visit to Cafe du Monde, where sumptuous beignets doused with powdered sugar are served, along with chickory coffee – hot, iced or au lait. There’s always a line, even when it was open 24 hours. Right after the pastry paradise, we toured a pharmacy museum, which is about to expand. It displayed all sorts of powders, concoctions, and potions, including some guaranteed to conjure love. The world of Harry Potter comes to life here as it truly was a century or two ago. There are also some weird-looking instruments that would make people shudder, especially women. Of course, my husband found these fascinating because they are, after all, tools.
Then we dropped into the Sazerac House. This landmark has been moved to a new location just off Canal in the Quarter, and has only been open three or four years. They have remodeled a derelict building, keeping most of the original elements. In fact, although the original staircase is still there, you can’t use it because it’s not safe by modern standards. Inside, guests are treated to the story of how Sazerac Rye came to be, as well as Pernod Bitters. Those 21 and older can enjoy samples of a few classic New Orleans cocktails, including the Sazerac itself. This is a must for anyone interested in the evolution of craft cocktails.
It’s difficult to find an American city more revered for its cuisine in New Orleans. Traditional standbys like Mother’s and Felix’s are always good, but the more upscale places like Cochon and Mr. B’s Bistro are also top choices. Galatoire’s and Antoine’s should be tried at least once. A lot of people like to drop into The Court of Two Sisters for the ambience, but the food isn’t as good as you’ll find elsewhere. We had lunch Friday at a place in the Garden District called Gris Gris, and if you like gizzards, that appetizer is to die for.
As far as well-known joints for dining in the Quarter, Napoleon House is fun, and they have great muffalettas. There is some dispute among locals and visitors as to whether those are better than the ones at Central Grocery. Napoleon House’s are served warm; Central Grocery’s are cold. But it makes no difference because the latter is always closed by the time we get back into the Quarter after the festival.
One of my husband’s fraternity brothers and his sister joined us for dinner at Napoleon House Friday, and we had the obligatory Pimm’s Cups. Those are cocktails with Pimm’s No. 1 liqueur, sparkling lemonade and a cucumber slice. But they don’t have much of a kick, so I prefer the British Pimm’s, which has gin. Chris went to the bar and got us drinks so we could sip while waiting outside for our table, and since he tends to tune me out, he got the Pimm’s without the gin. That prompted a spat; my sister intervened and came down on the side of my husband. These are the risks you take when you travel in packs.
Anyway, more next week!
