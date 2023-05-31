The United States Constitution contains five Congressional war powers.
In addition to declaring war, Congress possesses the power to grant letters of marque and reprisal, raise and support armies, provide and maintain a Navy, make rules for the government, regulation of the land and naval forces, and provide for calling forth the militia.
The constitutional power to declare war is solely vested within the bicameral legislature with varying views in terms of the source. Alexander Hamilton, in the Federalist Papers, cited that war is an aggregate of the particular powers granted to a national government. Thus, this argument defines war power as an aspect of sovereignty not necessarily dependent on the affirmative grants of a written constitution.
Chief Justice John Marshall saw war powers as a packaged deal which means if a body politic can wage war, then that same body can declare war. With the exceptions of any interference in command of armed forces, as well as conducting battle campaigns, the war power does not radiate to all legislation that is essential to the prosecution of war.
President Abraham Lincoln viewed the war power as a unified power. And because of the independence granted by treaty in 1783, sovereignty was transferred from England to the collective element of the 13 colonies, this external sovereignty did not require a constitutional grant. In other words, even prior to the official declaration of independence the American colonies conducted foreign policy through the Continental Congress as a single unit.
The Constitutional clause did provide for the maintenance of an Army and Navy in addition to the exercise of war powers.
Doesn’t it stand to reason, therefore, that all of the components of war powers, including treaty powers as well as the maintenance of diplomacy with other nations, are a vital component of a sovereign country even in the absence of such enumerated Congressional powers?
In the second half of the 20th century, America witnessed the growing power within the executive branch regarding the war powers clause contained within Article 1 of the Constitution. In the wake of the American experience in the two Persian Gulf Wars, the Senate recently voted to repeal the authorization that had resulted in the deaths of 5,000 U.S. troops. In the course of the latter Gulf War, then President George W. Bush’s mission objective failed with the revelation of the absence of weapons of mass destruction.
There is also a precedence for this repeal as Congress also revoked the Tonkin Gulf Resolution — 1964 — that then President Lyndon B. Johnson used to escalate U.S. military involvement in the support of the Army of the Republic of Vietnam in the war against the North Vietnamese communist insurgents.
On Aug. 2, 1964, NVA gunboats were sighted in the Tonkin Gulf. The U.S.S. Destroyer Maddox was fired upon by the NVA torpedo ships, and it was later revealed that the Maddox was engaging in electronic surveillance of the NVA on behalf of the ARVN. Johnson told the American people, including Congress, the attack was “unprovoked,” yet there was provocation. This resolution gave LBJ carte blanche to wage war in Vietnam. Thus, Congress surrendered their constitutional war powers to the president.
Then Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara did not even convey the Maddox Commander’s doubts about the second “attack” where the commander cabled “freak weather effects on radar and overeager sonar men accounted for many reports.” A 2002 National Security Agency’s report confirmed the second attack did not occur. Any questions on the necessity for reigning in Congressional powers that have been yielded to the White House?
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.