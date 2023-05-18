This is what Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is all about: In 2015, he tweeted, “Texas is No. 2 for gun purchases behind California. Let’s pick up the pace, Texans.”
The day after a gunman opened fire at an outlet mall near Dallas, this tweet was still up. Texas also had experienced 18 mass shootings the year of the governor’s tweet. Abbott didn’t have the decency to call off a fundraiser the same day as the Uvalde school shooting. Abbott, in a very callous and dehumanizing way, referred to all the victims of the Cleveland, Texas, shooting rampage as “illegal immigrants.”
Abbott, instead of pushing for gun control measures, talks about the importance of mental health. However, Abbott has rescinded funding to the tune of over $200 million. Abbott, rather than address the ease with which dangerous individuals can acquire firearms, instead went on to make statements in terms of what he sees is a “deterioration in the national spirit” against the national backdrop of increasing anger and violence.
This is who Abbott is. He is indicative of so many conservatives who refuse to go to the lengths of the most immediate remedy for mass shootings in America, which is gun control. Other nations have strict gun control, and it does work. The U.S. ranks No. 1 in firearms per capita. The UU.S. also has the highest homicide-by-firearm rate of the world’s most-developed nations. Canada, by comparison, ranks fifth globally in gun ownership. Yet Canada is not plagued with the level of gun violence with which our nation is infested.
Following the deadly Port Arthur shooting in Australia, where the shooter used an assault weapon, the government there passed a comprehensive gun regulatory measure that included a temporary gun buyback program that took some 650,000 assault weapons from people.
In the U.S. there are gun laws on the federal and state statute books. The Gun Control Act of 1968 prohibits individuals under 18 years of age, convicted criminals, the mentally disabled, dishonorably discharged military personnel, and others from purchasing firearms. President Bill Clinton signed an assault weapons ban in the early 1990s. But some gun laws haven’t survived judicial review. In 2008, the Supreme Court in D.C. vs. Heller struck down the Washington, D.C., handgun ban. In that same ruling, the high court also upheld the right of the government to regulate firearms.
Now, both the left and the right do tend to claim vindication in light of any research on the effectiveness of gun control. Politicians and others have made the claim about how the number of mass shootings increased substantially following the expiration of the Clinton assault ban.
Ultimately, one thing is for certain, and that is assault weapons such as the firearms sanctioned by the 1994 ban were the type of weapons used by individuals who took the innocent lives of those at Sandy Hook in 2012, as well as the lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.
Some Republican lawmakers wish to make the AR-15 America’s “national gun,” and this is a repulsive concept. But Rep. Barry Moore, R-Alabama; Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado; Rep. George Santos, R-New York; and Rep. Andrew S. Clyde, R-Georgia, have all sponsored this very piece of legislation.
Actually, the AR-15 has come to symbolize the sickness of the soul of America.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
