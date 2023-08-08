Three weeks ago, a proposal was brought up before the Senate that received little media attention. If you search for it online, you will come up with only a few relevant results. But the subsequent vote on the issue could have major ramifications on U.S. sovereignty.
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul proposed an amendment to the Defense Authorization Act, which aimed, “To express the sense of Congress that Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty does not supersede the constitutional requirement that Congress declare war before the United States engages in war.” All Democrats voted against the amendment, while only 16 Republicans voted in favor of it.
Article 5 of our NATO alliance reads in full: “The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all and consequently they agree that, if such an armed attack occurs, each of them, in exercise of the right of individual or collective self-defence recognised by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, will assist the Party or Parties so attacked by taking forthwith, individually and in concert with the other Parties, such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area. Any such armed attack, and all measures taken as a result thereof, shall immediately be reported to the Security Council. Such measures shall be terminated when the Security Council has taken the measures necessary to restore and maintain international peace and security.”
For those who voted against Sen. Paul’s amendment, it seems they must believe the NATO charter holds more power over the United States than our own Constitution. So what does the Constitution itself say about treaties?
The Constitution gives the president the power to sign treaties with the approval of two-thirds of the Senate. But as for how treaties fit into U.S. law, Article 6 of the Constitution states, “This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land.”
So it appears both treaties and the Constitution are the supreme law of the land, but what if a treaty and the Constitution are at odds? Can a treaty override the Constitution itself?
Annotations on the official government website constitution.congress.gov state, “While treaties may preempt contradictory state law and supplant earlier-in-time federal legislation, the treaty power is not so broad as to override the Constitution. The Supreme Court stated in dicta in several cases that treaties may not alter the Constitution or authorize acts that the Constitution expressly prohibits.”
Furthermore, Article 5 itself does not explicitly say an attack on one requires war by all, but that a NATO nation “will assist” by taking “such action as it deems necessary.” Is it not reasonable that our response or our “action” could be in the form of funds and equipment as we have done with Ukraine?
All evidence suggests we did not relinquish our sovereign and reserved right to declare war by signing the NATO treaty in 1949. So why are our leaders so quick to disregard our own Constitution and relinquish that sovereignty today?
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
