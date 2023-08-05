The new school year is upon us, and the thought of stocking up on fresh notebooks, pencils, and binders is both exciting and daunting.
All those school supplies, electronics, plus new clothes, tend to add up quickly and can do a number on your bank account. This weekend is tax-free weekend, so no sales tax on certain items makes back-to-school shopping a little more affordable.
First, go through school supplies and clothes from last year and list all the items and clothes that you already have on hand. Does she really need a new backpack, or does he need that new lunchbox? Does the jacket from last year still fit?
Next, write down a list of items you absolutely must purchase. Use your child’s school supply list and your notes about clothes that need replacing. If a child is growing rapidly, it may make more sense to buy two pairs of jeans just to start the school year, rather than buying several pairs at one time. Waiting to buy a winter coat until later in fall and pre-season sales allows time for the child to grow and a chance to spread out some of the expenses.
Parents need to plan for fees paid directly to the school. Check school enrollment dates and fees, such as book rentals, band instrument rental, or athletic fees, and required immunizations. List these fixed costs in the “must have” category. If your family is in a difficult financial situation this fall, call your school district to find out about help with school supplies.
Get out your phone or calculator to come up with a total budget amount for supplies, fees, and clothing for each child in school. If the total amount needed is more than your household can afford, use your creativity to consider ways to stretch the budget.
Parents can involve their children in the budgeting and shopping. Explain there are many options available for buying the things they need. For example, a pair of jeans might cost $50 at a stylish chain store; $25 at a retail department store; $8 at a thrift or resale shop; and $3 at a garage sale. School notebooks cost from $0.50 to over $5.
Younger children will learn about how much things cost and how adults make spending decisions on a budget. Parents need to set spending limits on each category or item and then help children understand those limits.
Talk about trade-offs in decision-making. If your child really wants the more expensive folders, then they will need to reuse their lunch box or backpack from last year. Older kids can take your list of the things they need and come up with a line-item budget. Older kids will understand that if they buy six folders at $0.10, as well other items at cheaper prices, they might have enough money left in their budget for brand-name sneakers. Learning to make decisions based on math skills, judgment, and personal taste is what money management is all about. Setting limits on spending doesn’t mean a lack of choices, it makes better consumers.
If teens are using money they earned, remind them of how many hours they need to work to pay for the items they want to buy. If they are earning $7.50 per hour at their part-time job, they might take home about $4.50 per hour after taxes. It takes more than seven hours of work to be able to pay for a pair of $32 jeans.
For more information about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education or to schedule a program with the family and consumer sciences educator, contact Heather Winn, at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
