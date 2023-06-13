When someone announces an engagement, family and friends are generally happy for the perspective bride or groom and want to know who their soon-to-be spouse will be.
It could be someone they have known for a while or someone they met a short time ago. Maybe they are even engaged to someone they have known their entire lives: themselves.
Yes, you read that right. Lately there has been a trend of people marrying themselves, and it is no laughing matter.
The term for people marrying themselves is sologamy. Supporters say it affirms an individual’s value. Critics say it’s pointless and has no legal bearing. No country recognizes sologamy, and in the U.S., there are no tax breaks or other benefits given.
Not so long ago, this was only in television programs as a laughable sideline story, but it now has taken on a more serious tone that people are doing. Brides are buying themselves fancy engagement rings and walking down an aisle at a “wedding,” complete with bridesmaids and an elaborate reception to celebrate.
When I first heard about this, I thought it was a joke on some late-night show. I found myself wondering many things about the marriage and how it would work. I wondered if you go out with friends and dance with someone, are you cheating on yourself, or if you head to the local Mexican restaurant, would you share the fajitas for two with yourself? I wondered if you got upset with yourself, would it be considered a marital spat? The list got crazier the more I thought about it. Upon further research, however, it made me feel for these individuals. I found that it basically is a way for single people with low self-worth to begin to take note of just how important they, individuals, are in the world. It gives someone hope and a promise of love and being cared for, even if you are loving and caring for yourself.
My non-scientific conclusion is that in a society where everyone makes the team and everyone gets a trophy, this is a natural progressive step. Everyone needs someone to love and someone to love them back, even if that is themselves.
The problem with this issue – and others we are now facing in society – is that it isn’t realistic. Just like the fact that you got a trophy doesn’t mean you won the event, just because you say you are married doesn’t mean you are married. In the story “The Emperor Wears No Clothes,” people claimed the emperor had beautiful clothes, even though he was wearing nothing, and it took a child to state the obvious. Likewise, people can walk around thinking and saying what they want, and others around them can pretend it to be so, but that doesn’t make it so. It’s not reality.
This new trend sheds light on a deeper problem we are now facing. Individuals need to feel loved, needed, and important. In a world of social media with no social interaction, division, and bitterness toward one another, people are seeking to find their divine nature and self-worth. The emperor wasn’t wearing clothes, and those who practice sologamy are not married.
Everyone is important, loved and needed by others, and it is healthy to recognize that for oneself. It is also important for someone to love themselves and build self-esteem. However, be realistic about these and other issues society is facing and don’t hate those who point out the obvious. Also, if you go out, don’t forget your clothes.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.