Bidenomics will revolutionize America in terms of catching up.
Look, we’ve been underinvesting for too long now. Those three bills passed in the last congressional session; the Inflation Reduction Act, the Chips and Science Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act are progressive policies that our nation is in dire need of if we are to progress into the next century. Republicans want to reverse progress, and transport the country back in time.
What Republicans call “federal overreach,” I call progress with which everyone should be on board. Alternative energy is the future, whether you like it or not. Even the big auto manufacturers are with this program, and the Biden plan includes a battery belt of manufacturing from Michigan to Georgia.
Semiconductor plants will be constructed out West, in the South, the Midwest, and the Northeast. This means job creation, and consumer purchasing power. We are on the eve of a major transition in the energy sector, with firms investing in millions of dollars to upgrade the ethanol industry.
If you check the website, Invest.gov, you can view the massive amount of projects funded by trillions of both public and private dollars. This is a win-win for everyone. The central tenet of the IRA is a federal investment to combat climate change, with solar, vehicle, and battery manufacturing, including in locations where there are GOP majorities.
Some Hill Republicans rage against the Biden investment in the future of the U.S., yet there are rank-and-file conservatives who are taking credit for these three bills they produced nay votes for. However, the Chips and Science Act, as well as the Infrastructure Act, does have bipartisan support with the Democratic Party members having to really work to get the IRA green-lighted over stiff Republican opposition. And the idea that Republicans tout an overreach is certainly par for the course in terms of a standard conservative ideology. But you have to consider the long-term results that Bidenomics will yield.
Now, will all of this enormous federal spending add to inflationary pressures? Sure it will. The investments are contributing to demand, and these types of price pressures can result in a tight money policy by the Fed. But all of the federal investments within the Biden package contained within those three statutes will have real world impact. In business, you have to spend some to make something correct?
The Democratic Party has had a successful legislative year in 2022 to include the Inflation Reduction Act, The Pact Act, The Chips and Science Act, and Respect for Marriage Act. The Red Wave never materialized the way it was anticipated by many, with the Democrats still in the majority in the Senate. Some are comparing the string of bipartisan victories to President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society. Although, many in the rank-and-file GOP, as well as many Republican voters, will cite how somehow the Democratic Party is failing.
Remember how Sen. Mitch McConnell would torpedo nearly every Democratic proposal once? The GOP played that same game when Barack Obama was president. Conservative lawmakers put the slapdown on any attempted outreach by Democrats, and then the GOP paints the Democrats as failures, even if it was about spending bills to keep the government functioning. President Joe Biden campaigned on bipartisanship, and his administration is succeeding in that endeavor.
President Joe Biden has just unveiled 10 prescription drugs that will be reduced in terms of price as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. You know what the Republican plan for the negotiation of reduced drug prices is? I don’t know that, either.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.