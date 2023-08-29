A few recent developments in some high-profile investigations, and a recent notification that my Social Security number, and presumably other personal information, was found on the dark web, have rekindled an interest in privacy, account security, and digital impersonation.
It may seem odd that situations involving Hunter Biden and Donald Trump could combine to inspire a single thought, but their legal battles both involve technology in ways that are somewhat similar. That becomes more apparent if the political implications, and the more obviously conspiratorial aspects of their circumstances, are put aside.
Let’s start with Hunter Biden and the laptop. There seems to be evidence of attempts to not only access the physical device, but some of Biden’s online accounts as well. Some of that evidence indicates there may have been efforts to add or modify data, or both, on the laptop and with those online service providers. It seems likely there was questionable content on a laptop and in the accounts that were accessed. All that will be handled by the legal system.
There is also a strong possibility that having the device made it possible for there to be efforts to augment the effects of any incriminating information discovered. People in law enforcement might describe this as a chain-of-custody problem. If asked to provide a label for it, technology professionals might describe the problem as being careless about physical access to a machine.
A similar, but by no means identical, situation involves Donald Trump’s Twitter account. The Department of Justice gained access to it through a search warrant while investigating Trump’s involvement with the events of Jan. 6, 2021. While it is obvious that Trump did post using the account, there is no guarantee he, personally, was responsible for every single tweet.
The same problem exists for the direct messages investigators gained access to. As with Biden’s laptop, these types of questions will be handled by the legal system, with prosecutors having to prove that Trump himself was the person doing the tweeting or is directly responsible for the messages.
Outside the courtroom, public relations teams and campaign professionals will be trying to convince everyone that everything they hear Hunter Biden or Donald Trump saved on a laptop, or said on Twitter, is absolutely true, or depending on ideological leanings, completely fabricated. This will result in large numbers of people believing that one, or both, of those individuals did things they did not do.
Undoubtedly, neither of them are angels, both certainly engaged in activities they shouldn’t have, and there is likely “virtual evidence” of this. But everyone should also remember the time when a family member’s picture was used to create a fake social media account that someone used to ask for money in private messages. This seems like a good place to remind people they shouldn’t believe much of anything they see on social media.
We have entered a period in which the general public is being exposed to increasingly complex and capable technologies that have not yet become ubiquitous enough for a complete understanding of their potential for abuse or to spot that abuse when it is occurring.
In an era when there seems to be a predilection for the conspiratorial, technologies like deepfakes and AI increase the potential effectiveness of large-scale misinformation campaigns and combine with our growing inclination to unthinkingly accept “virtual evidence” to provide additional motivation to those tempted to engage in them.
Politically inspired lying predates recent technological innovations, but the pace of those innovations has created the kind of ambiguous conditions in which charlatans thrive.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.