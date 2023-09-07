Military Liaison Missions arose from reciprocal agreements after World War II, and these missions were active from 1946-’90.
The agreements between the Allied nations – U.S., Britain, and France – and the Soviet Union permitted the deployment of small numbers of military intelligence personnel in one another’s territory in Germany.
The objective behind these missions were to monitor and further better relations between Soviet and Western occupation forces, as well as to gather intelligence. These MLM teams were based in West Berlin, and the mission “tours” would originate from Potsdam, where these olive-drab vehicles with MLM license plates were based.
U.S. military personnel that were part of these MLMs had credentials to travel into the Soviet sector of East Germany. When I was stationed in Germany from 1990-’92 with the U.S. Army – 5/44 Air Defense Artillery and 5/2 Air Defense Artillery, 32nd Army Air Defense Command – every one of us in the unit was issued these SMLM cards that explained what to do in the event that we ever spotted a Soviet Military Liaison Mission license plate. We Cold War soldiers used to refer to these cards as “smell ‘em cards.”
There were more than 20 serious incidents between 1975 and 1987. And these circumstances included detentions of U.S. personnel by Soviet forces, ramming of vehicles, assaults, and shootings. Sideswiping, ramming, or reversing trucks into USMLM vehicles was a fairly common tactic employed against American, as well as Allied mission staff, and major injuries could result from such actions. One case on March 13, 1979, ended up with the tour vehicle rolling over twice and the tour officer being incapacitated for four weeks.
In 1984, French Mission officer Philippe Mariotti was killed in a ramming incident with GDR troops. Some of the shootings were clearly simple warning shots, while some came very close to harming USMLM personnel. An incident in 1973 left a bullet hole in the boot of a USMLM driver, barely missing his foot. The most serious shooting incident resulted in the death of Major Arthur D. Nicholson on March 24, 1985. Major Nicholson was the last American casualty of the Cold War, and the only USMLM tour officer to die in the course of his duty.
The Cold War era is usually noted for the times the icy rivalry between the Superpowers heated up, with what could be referred to as proxy wars to include the Korean Conflict and war in Vietnam.
Another aspect of the Cold War I can recall during my tour of duty in Germany was hearing about the Red Army Faction, which was a full-blown terrorist organization. The RAF engaged in a campaign of bombings, assassinations, kidnappings, and bank robberies.
RAF operatives aligned themselves with a Marxist-Leninist ideology, while being galvanized by a cognized failure of the previous generation’s failure to confront Germany’s Nazi past.
In 1986, a West Berlin discotheque frequented by U.S. soldiers was the target of a deadly bomb attack that killed two U.S. soldiers. Over 200 were also injured, including several American troops.
In the wake of the attack, then-President Ronald Reagan ordered air strikes on Tripoli and Benghazi, Libya. And with the reunification of the FRG in 1990, the Stasi files were opened with convictions of Libyan perpetrator, Musbah Eter. Ultimately during the Cold War period, beyond the scope of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, nearly 400 Americans were killed due to direct enemy contact. Cold War veterans deserve as much respect as those who served in hot wars.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
