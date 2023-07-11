It appears every week, some group somewhere is supposed to join in a boycott of a particular company, product, or place.
According to a 2022 survey from Lending Tree, at least one-quarter of Americans are boycotting a product or company they had once supported.
Boycotts are becoming so frequent it is becoming difficult to buy anything at all. Over the past few years, a person can’t go to California, Florida, Texas, or a myriad of other places in the U.S. If someone liked Nike products, the term went from “Just Do It” to “Can’t Do It.” You can’t sleep well at night anymore if you have a pillow from Mike Lindell. Both sides no longer consider Disney the happiest place on earth, as each have their own complaints.
In April, Bud Light and its marketing team made the erroneous decision to send a few cans of beer to Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman. Bud Light’s team needed refresher courses on PR and marketing on how to market to a target audience, because the company totally biffed it on this one. Its consumers were an extremely high percentage right-leaning conservatives, and the product name and company have both taken massive hits. Country singer Travis Tritt dropped the brand from his summer tour, and ‘90s rocker Kid Rock literally shot it up. Others roasted the company, which for decades has used the slogan “King of Beers,” calling it the “Queen of Beers.” Mulvaney has since said the company has been non-supportive since the debacle.
Now, it appears the already-controversial ice cream brand Ben and Jerry’s has told Bud Light to hold their ice cream cone. On July 4, the very day America celebrates its independence from England, the company called for the U.S. to return stolen Indigenous land. What is interesting is, the company apparently has a very large 200,000-square-foot plant on former Indigenous land.
This is not the first time Ben and Jerry’s has dipped its company into the sticky fudge of politics. According to The Times of Israel, the company sparked another controversy involving child labor earlier this year when it settled a legal battle over an attempted boycott against Israel, which Israel supporters viewed as hypocritical.
Boycotts are nothing new. Years ago, designer clothing stores were boycotted for selling fur. Tensions got so bad the group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals targeted the shops, and PETA supporters would throw paint on customers wearing fur. PETA also pulled similar tactics on stores selling makeup that was tested on animals and markets that sold meat and dairy products. So much for ethical treatment of humans.
While it’s understandable that people want to let social and political issues play a role in purchasing decisions, it’s also very exhausting. In the past decade, Americans seem to become offended at something different every day or so, and it becomes difficult to keep up with whom we should be mad at for the day. In turn, companies can feel like they are getting pinned into corners and placed into boxes trying to keep all segments of the population happy, which is impossible.
The best thing for all would be for companies to promote and sell their products and services to their target audiences, tell us why we should choose them, and leave political and social commentary to the nonprofit organizations. Then, we could all enjoy what we like best: like ice cream in the summer.
“Just Do It.”
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications, LLC.
