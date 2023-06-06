The great debt ceiling drama of 2023 was, unsurprisingly, resolved last week.
Despite the protestations of people like Texas’ Chip Roy– and to a lesser extent and for completely different reasons, Pramila Jayapal – there should never have been much doubt the deal would get done and the government would avoid defaulting on its debt. While somewhat overplayed, the consequences are simply too dire for the United States to not pay its bills.
Those potential consequences certainly contribute to the breathless coverage the issue receives in the media, but the debt ceiling battles also offer genuine political intrigue and infighting. This most recent instance of that type of controversy provided some intra-party flavor to the proceedings as Speaker Kevin McCarthy had to deal with his right flank and President Joe Biden his left. But the will-they-or-won’t-they plotline has lost its luster due to repetition.
Another boon for the network news organizations, left- and right-leaning alike, is that winners and losers must be chosen after an agreement is reached. Did Kevin McCarthy win because negotiations took place? After all, Biden said there would not be any negotiations. Did Biden win because he was able to forestall another debt ceiling pseudo-crisis until after the next election cycle? Or because he was able to protect many components of his agenda?
In a broader sense, it has been interesting to watch the Republican critics of McCarthy and the Democratic critics of Biden imply – or in some cases, outright say – their side lost in the negotiations. In most situations like this, there is a tendency to be united in support for the bargain that struck and project confidence to create at least the impression of partisan victory. This time there are Republicans who are upset that spending, on certain things, was not curtailed enough, and Democrats who are frustrated that, on other things, spending got rolled back too far. It is odd to see so many people claim their team lost the game.
In reality, an inevitable compromise was reached. Biden was correct to trot out the adage that compromises are often found to be distasteful by everyone involved in a controversy. Republicans can be glad, while Democrats lament that additional work requirements are included in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Conversely, Democrats can rejoice that previously overlooked veterans and homeless people now have access to that same program. To Republicans’ chagrin, that means overall spending on the program is unlikely to be reduced. The deal that was brokered is full of similar trade-offs. The duality of many of its provisions allows both sides to claim victory – or as may be initially convenient, portray themselves as victims of unbearable betrayals.
In the end, Chip Roy and his fellow bloviators got what they really wanted. They have been given a chance to complain about taxes, spending, and debt without ever actually doing anything about them. The artificial prominence of debt ceiling debates ensures cameras will be turned their way and they make the best use they can of the attention to portray themselves as true fiscal and budgetary warriors, knowing they can speak against the solution while still reaping its benefits.
This is probably why the procedural structure of the debt ceiling retains its shape. It guarantees a high-profile – but ultimately, low-stakes — opportunity to gain street cred as a fiscal conservative while still being able to avoid the consequences that would come with implementing their purported preferences.
One of the things that upsets them the most is that they’ll have to wait until after the next election to be able to do it again.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
