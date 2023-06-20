Although it is a topic that has become boringly repetitive to the point of being mostly avoided in this space, the hucksterism of Donald Trump has mutated yet again into something that it would cause more harm than good to ignore.
As with each set of accusations that have come before, the situation is extremely serious, but also generates a feeling of skepticism about whether the legal system is able to function properly when a president is involved.
Sure, this time feels different. Trump has been indicted. That is a step in the legal process that he has previously been able to prevent being taken. Now it has happened twice, once at the state level and once at the federal. Georgia is likely to follow New York and give Trump a second state-level indictment, based on his efforts to illegally alter the outcome of the election by pressuring state officials to modify vote counts. There is speculation that he will also face indictment related to his actions, and inactions, on Jan. 6, 2021, during the attack on the Capitol Building.
Indictments are not convictions, however. Right now, Trump is being accused of committing crimes and has not been found guilty of any of them. Some say, “Not yet.” Others are convinced Trump will never have to answer for many frauds, deceptions, and thefts he may have committed. The likely outcome of all the accusations, legal maneuverings, public relations efforts, and attempts to use political influence is Donald Trump will be found guilty of some of the crimes of which he has been accused, but justice will remain unserved.
What does that mean? How can a guilty verdict, if there is one, not be justice? The obvious answer lies in things like commuted sentences, disproportionately low sanctions and fines, and even pardons. Everyone knows a story about someone who got off light after a DUI, a sexual assault, or similar crimes that are addressed at the state and local levels. Maybe they are rich. Maybe they belong to an influential family. Many times, those are the same thing and often result in slaps on the wrist for significant crimes. The same is possible, and is being attempted, at the federal level.
For instance, we’ve already seen the judge who will be handling Trump’s trial make laughable legal assertions and engage in specious reasoning to provide advantage to Trump during the investigation of his violations of the Espionage Act.
Normally, it is a safe assumption that federal judges will be impartial enough not to repay political figures for their nomination and confirmation votes, but there is already a history of Aileen Cannon not being able to remain neutral in her rulings related to Donald Trump. Thankfully, two judges on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals who, like Cannon, were also nominated by Trump, pointed out the ridiculousness of her decisions.
It is always possible that someone who feels like they owed someone, as Cannon may have with Trump, will defy expectations because they no longer feel indebted and convince themselves they can finally act more freely or in accordance with their professional obligations. In Cannon’s defense, she has already issued instructions in the case. This is an indication she might not employ delay tactics to try to drag the case out on the slim hope Trump will end up regaining the institutional protections provided by the presidency. Based on the evidence provided in the federal indictment, those delay tactics may be Trump’s best hope for avoiding accountability for his actions one more time.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
