The creative team at Disney again finds itself caught in a proverbial mousetrap.
This time, it’s with the planned release, or not, of the live-action “Snow White” movie. Yes, that’s right: Disney’s most iconic princess has sparked controversy and divided opinions among fans and critics alike on this beloved classic.
There are many issues critics have raised about the movie, including the casting, script, and even the plot itself. The movie was intended to bring a new and up-to-date perspective to the timeless story, and therein lies one of the problems. You don’t change a timeless story and try to pass it off as the original. These changes, critics say, have deviated too far from the original.
In these live-action adaptions, Disney has shown it will reimagine its classic tales, adding modern elements, and slightly altering storylines to contemporary audiences of the new generation of developers. In a lot of the cases, the approach has been subtle and successful. The problem is with each live action release, the line keeps getting pushed further, and for many, Snow White bit into the poison apple of “wokeism,” in turn removing not only the story’s true essence but also its charm.
A major aspect that has stirred controversy is the casting choices for the lead roles. In particular, the decision to cast Rachel Zegler, a Latino actress who does not fit the traditional image of Snow White, has sparked heated debates. Some argue this casting decision is a step toward inclusivity and representation, allowing for a more diverse portrayal of the character. However, others argue it undermines the essence of Snow White, a character deeply ingrained in popular culture with a specific appearance and personality. Some said the same about Halle Bailey being cast as Ariel in the live-action adaption of “The Little Mermaid” released last year, as well.
Supporters say it’s about time Disney puts more people of color in its classics and applaud the recent casting decisions. However, to traditionalists, its more than that. It’s the changing of the intent of the stories themselves. They point out that Snow White is, well, snow white with fair skin, thus making her “the fairest one of all.”
But wait, there’s more. With Snow White, the script explores the relationships between characters in unexpected ways, including relationships between Snow, the queen, and the seven “magical creatures” formerly known as dwarfs.
Yes, you read that right. In this live-action remake, Snow will not be helped along by the lovingness of her seven dwarfs. Instead, they have been remade into “magical creatures” so as to not offend those with the medical condition of dwarfism.
Yet, another change is the aspect of Prince Charming himself – or yet, the lack thereof. There is a male lead in the movie, but he is neither a prince nor a huntsman. He’s just Jonathan. Zegler created more controversy when she stated the original story of Prince Charming was weird, and Charming was nothing more than a “stalker.”
The live-action adaptions were originally something that could have helped save the negative publicity Disney has received over the past few years, but again, it failed. The reason it failed is because it drifted too far from its own successful formula. A movie about a Latino girl, magical creatures, and a guy would have been a great story, but they should not have tried to pass it off as a remake of the original Snow White classic.
This movie will not be one that will live happily ever after.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.