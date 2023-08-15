Do we really want people to vote? I suspect most of us would say “of course.”
I can answer for myself that I want every eligible citizen to be able to vote and have ready access to the voting booth. If you and I want everyone to be able to vote, then you, like me, are surely frustrated by the low turnout for most elections. In fact, Oklahoma has the lowest participation of eligible voters of any state in the union.
That’s right: In spite of the efforts to get folks to register, to now have “online” registration to make it even easier, to have early voting options and to have access to absentee ballots and “vote by mail,” we still are at the bottom.
After the 2020 election, an election that elicited a lot of excitement, The Oklahoman reported on Nov. 15, 2020, that, “Despite a record vote total this fall and rising registrations in recent years, Oklahoma had the nation’s lowest overall voter participation rate in the 2020 general election, according to statistics maintained by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald.”
The article went on to report that our eligible voter profile showed 55% voted. That’s lower than Arkansas’ 55.5%, West Virginia’s and Hawaii’s tie at 57.5%, and Tennessee wraps up the bottom five states at 59.7%.
Are there any commonalities among those states that might explain their apparent lack of participation in the election process? At first glance, one might say they’re all “red” states, but Hawaii blows that notion away, since it is a “blue” state.
Are they a dispirited electorate due to gerrymandering? No, only Arkansas is in the top 10 of “the most gerrymandered states,” according to “worldpopulationreview.com,” so that doesn’t explain it, either. What about poverty? Are these the poorest states? No again. Only West Virginia is in the top five of poverty states, Arkansas comes in at seven, Oklahoma at 10, and Tennessee at 12, with Hawaii coming in way off at 49.
So that doesn’t explain it, either.
In fact, there is not any one thing that I looked at that explains the outcome. There is only one thing each of these states has in common with all other states when it comes to elections. What is that one thing? It is the date.
Election Day is on a Tuesday, a nearly midweek workday. While over 70% of those who voted did so by mail or early in-person, over 30% voted on Election Day. And that reflects those who did actually vote. It doesn’t really tell us much about those who just did not vote. Those who planned to vote but got busy at work, those who did not even plan to because they were scheduled for a double shift and couldn’t afford the time off anyway – those folks are not in those percentages.
So, getting back to our original question: “Do we really want all eligible voters to vote?” If the answer is yes, then one thing that affects all voters, especially those who work, is to change the date or make Election Day a national holiday or both.
According to procon.org, there are three good reasons to do so: Making Election Day a national holiday will increase voter turnout by enabling more people to vote. The U.S. ranks 26th out of 32 for voter turnout among Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries; making Election Day a National Holiday would make it a celebration of democracy; and making weekday elections a national holiday is a popular idea that would align the U.S. with other countries.
Sounds like a good idea to me.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
