Juliet Colyer, who used to be a podiatrist and occasional ice skater here in Tahlequah but now practices medicine in Muskogee, posted a photo of a grinning dog Thursday. The beast was lying on his back and on her lap, and he appeared to be grinning.
Her query: “Guess which dog just passed gas?” The first two guesses, I presume, did not count.
Dogs, like humans, pass gas, and react to it. If nearby humans utter sounds or pull faces suggesting they are appalled by the stench, dogs will often grin slyly. I’ve seen it. And for those of you who don’t believe animals can use facial expressions, check out the stare-down contest former TDP News Editor Sarah Hart (now of ESPN fame) posted on her timeline with her dog, Clover. This massive mottled canine lifted a single brow and cut what some call a “bombastic side-eye” – in his case, indicating consternation rather than disapproval – before finally turning away and giving Sarah the victory.
It is said that dogs behave in ways that are most likely to please their humans. I would suggest some also behave in ways apt to elicit another kind of response from their humans. Or perhaps they simply understand their actions – whether inadvertent or deliberate – will prompt a negative response, so they get out of the way when they’ve done the deed.
More than 40 years ago, I dated a fellow from Fort Gibson who owned a Boston terrier bulldog named Joe. Sometimes I’d go over to Kevin’s house to watch TV with him for the evening. He would make grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup, to which he added a slice of American cheese. The Boston terrier would hang about and beg for cheese, and ultimately settle into the couch like a human male would, upright, with back legs splayed and “hands” at his sides. At least once during every visit, the dog would suddenly yelp and dash from the room. Moments later, the malignant odor would assault the nostrils of everyone in the room. The first time I saw and smelled this, I laughed and asked if they beat the dog when it farted. (I was recalling the movie “10,” wherein a Great Dane dashes from the room in a rectory after an ancient housekeeper passes gas. By way of explanation, the pastor tells Dudley Moore, “Whenever Mrs. Kissel breaks wind, we beat the dog.”) Kevin denied subjecting Joe to any physical violence, so the only conclusion available was that the dog was offended by its own farts. It must’ve been the cheese, which he effectively “cut.”
Back in the ‘90s, we had a sports editor who proudly proclaimed himself to be criminally minded. He and his wife procured a dog by “breaking him out” of the pound, now referred to in more genteel fashion as an “animal shelter.” This mutt was truly homely by any standard. It looked to be a mix of a number of dogs, with stubby, gnarled legs and a face only a mother could love – massive underbite, yellow teeth, cock eyes, and a flat nose that was always caked with mucus. It had a rather ill temperament, too, and was always growling under its breath. This dog’s favorite food was bologna, and the foul odor from the resultant farts would put any beer-swilling redneck to shame. It would occasionally squat on the floor of the newsroom and do its business, whereupon it would stare defiantly at everyone present for a few moments before kicking up its back paws a couple of times and walking away. We almost had to threaten the sports guy with murder – him or the dog, he had his choice – to get him to pick up the poo.
Similar gifts of resentment are deposited by our aging white cat as a “message” when we have been gone for an evening or longer. He always makes sure the nuggets are strategically placed in front of the door, where they will be mooshed into the carpet when we open the door. I had a cat years ago that would place similar goodies in the middle of my roommate’s bed after she had the temerity to bring home a baby from the hospital. The whitecat has not yet made this mistake, possibly because he sometimes sleeps on the bed, or more likely because he’s afraid Chris would drop-kick him.
I have come to believe that while cats can’t necessarily help it if they cough up hairballs, they do occasionally choose their venues. The whitecat has always been a good mouser, and he doesn’t merely leave the mouse in a prominent location where we can see he’s done his job; he devours it on the spot. The ensuing hairballs are offensive, and always in a traffic path, where a bare foot always finds them – and cold or warm, they are equally unpleasant. The one he deposited on the comforter a few years back must’ve been from a particularly big mouse. The other day, I took him to the vet, who said that despite his scrawny frame and his peculiar habit of ripping out his fur, he is in pretty good shape. I told the vet we were somewhat pleased to see he could still mouse; a few days earlier he caught a rodent, and as he is wont to do, he warbled his boasting with a mouth full of a mouse that wasn’t quite dead at that point. I was repulsed to the point of feeling ill – possibly due to new meds – so I asked Chris to take the mouse and throw it out. By the time he got around to this, the whitecat had devoured the head. The vet assured me, “That’s the best part.” I did not ask how he knew this.
I’m always in the market to hear strange pet stories, so if you have any, you know where to find me.
