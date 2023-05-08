Oklahoma’s reputation of not being supportive of education took another hit this week with the governor’s veto for reauthorizing funding for the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority, the state’s television channel for Public Broadcasting Service.
The veto came as a surprise to many, even House Republicans, since the House passed House Bill 2820 to reauthorize the funding in a rare, totally bi-partisan vote with not even one state representative voting against the bill. OETA has been on the air since 1953, and this bill would have allowed the station to continue operations until July 1, 2026.
Now, the station is in jeopardy, and the many Oklahomans, along with several state elected officials, are asking why the governor would veto such a wholesome yet very small part of the overall state budget. If state lawmakers fail to override the veto, the funding would end as of July 1 of this year.
In his veto message, the governor said that although the OETA “may have played a principal role in the provision of television services at one time, today the OETA’s long-term, strategic value is at best unclear, if not outright imagined.” The governor also added his concerns over some programing topics which have included some emotional and highly controversial subjects facing our nation, such as LGBTQ+ issues, sex change surgeries and hormone blockers for minors, and racial tensions.
The concerns hold some truth, but in many circles of Oklahomans, the strategic value is clear in that the programing is often a great alternative for children and families. The station’s lineup includes many long-running traditional programs like "Sesame Street," "Austin City Limits," and "Antiques Roadshow" to state programing like "Oklahoma Gardening." What may seem slow or unwanted programing to some is often a welcome relief to Oklahomans weary of the daily barrage of mind-numbing programming of networks and political pundits.
To be fair, there are many states that do not provide any funding for their PBS stations, and some of those may come as a surprise. The assumption is Republican run states would not support such an entity, while Democrat run states would go all out. However, no public broadcast funding is provided in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington. In addition, Oklahoma’s past spending has been higher than other states including Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, and Tennessee.
The issue has become a public relations nightmare for many, including the governor, the legislators, the OETA, and the state itself. As mentioned, the state already has a poor reputation of how it treats children, teachers, and school systems, and this has added fuel to an already burning fire. One can also make a sure bet that the issue will be mentioned in re-election campaigns for any lawmaker that fails to fight for Big Bird and the kids.
Like many problems that exist in the world, the issue could be worked out with proper communication and discussion of what really matters most for the state and its residents.
Maybe watching some episodes of "Sesame Street" would help the adults in charge, as it has helped many generations of kids. After all, no one wants to be like Oscar the Grouch.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.