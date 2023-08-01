For most of 2022, the media, along with many economic experts, predicted the economy would be damaged by attempts to curb the inflation afflicting most of the world at the time. The criticism and skepticism were largely focused on the Federal Reserve and its chairman, Jerome Powell. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was not spared a share of the invectives, but it was the Federal Reserve’s plan to steadily, but fairly rapidly, increase interest rates that drew most of the ire.
The reason the Federal Reserve was the primary target of critics is because its power to set interest rates exerts large influence on the money supply in the American economy. It even affects the international markets due to the sheer size and production capacity of our economy. If the Fed – as the Federal Reserve is often called – raises the cost for banks to borrow money by charging a quarter or half-percent more for the privilege to do so, that cost is passed along to borrowers who need, or at least want, things like a new car, to build a new home, or even start a small business.
When fewer people, companies, and organizations are doing those types of things, less money is being spent and less money is distributed to others who worked in a factory building the car, contractors’ employees who build homes, and the businesses at which those people buy clothes and groceries. Those retailers and grocers, in turn, don’t have as much money available to hire more people, pay them more, or otherwise reinvest in their businesses. This kind of cascade effect usually causes an overall decrease in demand for goods and services. Without demand, the prices of many types of products are more likely to hold steady, or at least not increase as quickly. In short, yes, increasing interest rates are a powerful tool to curb inflation, but that utility also comes with undesirable consequences.
Something strange has taken place so far since the Fed began ramping up interest rates last year. Inflation, at least according to the current data, has largely been tamed, but jobs are still being created at a healthy pace and the nation’s economy is growing faster than expected. At the moment, the anti-inflationary effects of rate increases seem to be working, but many of the unintended consequences are not preventing the expansion of the American economy. It is possible, though unprovable, that the economy might be growing even more in the absence of rate increases. But the same can be said of inflation as well. The most recent information suggests a good balance has been struck between the two options, as nationally, wage growth has started to outpace inflation.
As always, potential problems could arise. By definition, the most recent data are just snapshots in time and their positive indications could be illusory. And even though the trendlines are generally pointed in the right direction, there are never any guarantees they will continue.
There is still a chance the Fed could continue raising rates for too long, potentially botching the economic progress their decisions to this point have, somewhat unexpectedly, helped create by putting too much of a damper on the economy.
For now, though, it appears the understandably dire predictions of economic doom in 2023 have not materialized. There are even whispers of hope the “soft landing” the Fed was seeking for the economy is becoming a reality. However, it would be wise for us to get through the rest of 2023 before declaring victory.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
