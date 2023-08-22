This is not a democracy.
No matter what the president or anyone in the administration, or in Congress tells you, the United States is not a democracy. When the founders held the Constitutional Convention in 1787, Benjamin Franklin emerged from Independence Hall in Philadelphia and was reportedly asked what kind of government the people of America had been given. Franklin’s response: “A republic, if you can keep it.”
It’s important to make that distinction because so many today believe the U.S. is a democracy. And due in part to that, many now also believe that our Electoral College system should be abolished in favor of a direct popular vote for president. Some erroneously believe the Electoral College was only devised to cope with the restraints of the time period like travel and vote tallies, dismissing the role reason and philosophy played in it. But the Electoral College is one of the essential aspects of our Republican form of government, along with the Senate.
Think of the Electoral College in a similar fashion to our bicameral legislature, a blend of the population representation as seen in the House of Representatives, and the equal representation of the states as in the Senate. In fact, that is where the Electoral College gets its 538 electors. Each state has the same number of electors as it has members in the House and Senate, with an additional three electors added for the District of Columbia. This system, by design, intentionally diverges from the popular vote.
Why is that important? Because there is a large amount of the U.S. population concentrated in relatively small areas of the country. For example, if Los Angeles County were a state by itself, it would be the 11th most populous state.
This reflects the same concerns our founders had with a simple democracy. That states with the largest populations, such as New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia at the time, would exert too much power over states with smaller populations, like Delaware and Rhode Island. James Madison spoke of what he feared would be a “tyranny of the majority” – what The Concise Oxford Dictionary of Politics describes as, “A fear expressed by Plato, Aristotle, Madison, Tocqueville, and J.S. Mill.” That, “If the majority rules what is to stop it from expropriating the minority, or from tyrannizing it in other ways.” This is in large part how we came to have the Electoral College and the Senate, which run counter to democracy.
The same concerns about the majority apply today. After all, “flyover states” are already a part of our political lexicon. If the president were elected by popular vote we would see campaigns almost exclusively in large population centers with hundreds of thousands, or millions of people. But the Electoral College forces candidates to appeal to a broader group of Americans.
The founders were students of history. They had studied the failures of the past – the failures of true democracies. They took that information and learned from it in order to create something more stable and more conducive to individual liberty – a form of government that has endured for nearly two and a half centuries. It would be a mistake to reject that wisdom today.
If we were to abolish the Electoral College in pursuit of democracy, we may as well abolish the Senate with it. But we’ve strayed far enough from our founding structure, and the Electoral College is essential if we wish to keep our republic.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
