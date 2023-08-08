This time of year, I often see social media posts about people being ready for fall.
Cooler temperatures, school starting, football season, and holidays approaching. Most people are tired of the heat, ready for brisk mornings, and parents are ready for the kids to return to school.
I was not that parent. I loved the end of May, when the kids got out of school and summer began. June was the best month ever, with warm sun, beaches, pools, and vacations. Fourth of July was always a little depressing as the kids got older because it would only be about three weeks until band camp and cheerleading practices started. In fact, I think as the kids grew up, I dreaded their starting back to school more than they did.
Now, as Tahlequah Public Schools are beginning to publish calendars and we are seeing posts of staff getting everything ready, that time of year is again upon us. The summer days are winding down, and of course, the stores are filling with notebooks, pencils, and backpacks, along with Halloween and Christmas décor.
It’s easy to feel a sense of melancholy. However, instead of focusing on the impending routine of the school year, plan instead to make the most of what you have now in the last gasps of summer. There are still many things to do, which can help you create a few more lasting memories and enjoy the final days of freedom before the school bells ring.
Something good in our area is to plan a day trip with family or friends. Visit the river for a float trip during the week or go boating at the lake. Visit some of the other cities close by for the day, or enjoy a hike through our rolling hills.
You could also enjoy a picnic in the park with the kids. Pack a lunch, grab a blanket, and head for one of the many parks in our area. Read a book, play outdoor games, and enjoy the opportunity to get the kids away from the screen time and really relax and unwind before the school year begins.
One of our favorites is to host a summertime party and enjoy a backyard movie night. Decorate with summer colors, serve refreshing drinks, set up a big screen or a projector, and grab the blankets and pillows. Invite friends over, pop popcorn, and enjoy a movie under the stars. It’s a great way to bid farewell to summer while creating some fun memories for your kids and your friends.
In these parts, it’s easy to go on a last-minute camping trip. If you like that sort of thing, it’s a good way to get in one last trip to escape the hustle and bustle of what is coming. Whether it’s at one of our beautiful lake campsites or a secluded spot out in the woods, camping allows the family time to be together hiking, swimming, or stargazing. More importantly, it helps the family to connect as each member disconnects from technology. These types of outings create memories that will last a lifetime.
As the days begin to grow shorter and the school year looms closer, try to enjoy this last bit of summer. Embrace the warmth, the freedom, and the opportunities for fun and adventure. Most importantly, spend time with friends, family, and loved ones before it’s too late.
Enjoy your time. Early morning dropoff and weekend sports will be here soon enough.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications, LLC.
