Last week we brought up the subject of whether we, as a society, want everyone to vote.
Today, we want to consider the role of the Electoral College in discouraging everyone from voting. The EC was originally conceived as a compromise among the founders in order to try to balance out the competing interests of large versus small states when electing the president.
It seemed like a good compromise at the time, as it retained representative voting while equalizing the power differential between the states. It was controversial even then and continues to be so, but it is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, so anything done to change it will require a Constitutional Amendment.
The controversy continues as evidenced by Gallup polls over the years. Just since 2004, when only 34% of Americans wanted to retain the EC to the most recent polling where 47% want to keep the status quo, we have seen the rise and fall. But still, over half the U.S. citizenry wants to consider a change.
You can put me in the camp of wanting a change. Why? I think a quote from Sen. Elizabeth Warren says it best: “Call me old-fashioned, but I think the person who gets the most votes should win.”
That, for me, is the crux of the matter. So many citizens have the accurate belief that their vote doesn’t count anyway, so why bother voting? If we do, indeed, want all citizens to feel the power of their vote then direct election of the president would go a long way toward enfranchising all citizens. One of the original arguments in favor of the EC, was to avoid the “tyranny of the majority.” However, that notion has been turned on its head. Plus, over the past several election cycles we’ve seen five presidents elected in the EC who did not win a majority of the votes of the people.
That is a huge disincentive to our elections, and the U.S. is the only major democracy that has such a system.
The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2020, had this to say, “Many electoral college advocates cite its anti-democratic nature as a benefit, explaining that the institution serves as a bulwark against the so-called “tyranny of the majority.”
In reality, however, the institution enables a tyranny of the minority, allowing political factions to entrench their rule by appealing to a small group of voters. It’s mathematically possible to win the electoral college with less than 22% of the popular vote. That’s an extreme case, but the fact remains that, under the electoral college, a voter in Wyoming has nearly four times the power of a voter in California.
By creating artificially narrow results, the electoral college makes it 40 times more likely that the results are close enough that the outcome could be swung by unelected judges. No wonder 61% of Americans support the electoral college’s abolition, according to a recent Gallup poll.”
And now we know from our experience over the past couple of years that the EC can be a tool to upset the entire electoral process and lead people to doubt the outcome of an election of the president. The introduction of the idea of “fake” or “alternative” electors is one we’ve not seen before, and it highlights one of the weaknesses of this process. Another is the “faithless elector” who decides not to follow the will of the electors of their state.
There are more problems that could be cited, but that’s for another day. For now, I’d just say “one person, one vote.”
Let’s do that.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.