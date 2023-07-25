According to the gatekeepers and talking head pundits in national media outlets, the nation is to be outraged this week by the music of country star Jason Alden over the lyrics of his new hit single, “Never Happen In a Small Town.”
In the song, Alden paints a picturesque image of small-town life, emphasizing the values of community, simplicity, and traditionalism. For those like me, the lyrics remind us of growing up in Tahlequah in the ‘70s and ‘80s. They evoke a sense of nostalgia and pride, celebrating the tight-knit relationships and shared experiences found in small towns. For instance, the line “Everybody knows everybody, everybody calls you friend” highlights the strong sense of belonging and familiarity that characterizes these communities.
There are accusations that the song is a pro-lynching hit adored by the good ol’ boys and rednecks of the South, since portions of the video was shot in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee. According to Variety magazine, this was the setting of a lynch mob that killed a young man named Henry Choate in 1927. It’s amazing this was brought to light, considering I assume very few people know history well enough to have realized this was the case.
A sample of the lyrics include statements such as: “Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk, Carjack an old lady at a red light, Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store, Ya think it’s cool, well, act a fool if ya like. Cuss out a cop, spit in his face, Stomp on the flag and light it up, Yeah, ya think you’re tough. Well, try that in a small town, See how far ya make it down the road, ‘Round here, we take care of our own.”
Alden said the song refers to the feeling of the community he had growing up, where everyone took care of one another, regardless of differences in backgrounds or beliefs, because being neighbors was above any differences.
What’s amazing is that some of the people complaining about this song will stand in firm support of what many consider horrendous lyrics in modern rap and hip-hop music of the youth today. An example is Rick Ross’ lyrics, which state: “Put Molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it/I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.” Or how about this one from DMX: “If you got a daughter older than 15, I’mma rape her, take her on the living room floor, right there in front of you. Then ask you seriously what you wanna do?” So much for the #MeToo movement, I guess.
The contrasting messages in musical genres have different effects on society. Alden’s song promotes a sense of unity, nostalgia, and pride in small-town life, fostering a positive and inclusive community spirit. In contrast, controversial rap lyrics perpetuate negative stereotypes, glorify violence, and contribute to the objectification of women.
The fact is, music has a lot of power. It can shape thoughts, emotions, society’s values, and even actions. Like with freedom of speech in regard to art and the spoken word, it is important to recognize this influence for both good and bad, and be responsible in song lyrics as writers, singers, and listeners.
We as Americans are free to speak, draw, paint, create, and perform, but we all must be mindful of the impact all words – written, spoken, and sung – have on the society in which we all live. Like with all things, we have a right to say it, but we also have a right to not listen.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications, LLC.
