Lately, I’ve been having trouble with eyeglasses. This can be a costly endeavor, as anyone who likes bling can tell you. The brand I like is called Caviar, and it costs about as much as the fish eggs for which it’s named.
L ast month, my latest pair had been tucked into a butt pack, while I rode a roller coaster. Unfortunately, a tiny post on one of the earpieces broke off. I took the glasses to my eye doctor’, and was told they couldn’t be fixed. Then, my husband worked on them with a variety of glues, but none worked. The saving grace is he got to purchase some new glues, which means he got to buy some new tools of sorts. He will find a use for them, even if it’s only gathering dust like most of his other tools. My final excursion was to Meigs Jewelry. The guy to whom I talked took the glasses optimistically and went into the back but emerged a few minutes later, with a sad expression on his face. I didn’t have to ask for the diagnosis.
I own another pair of Caviar glasses with Swarovski crystals that I like even better than the broken one, but the lenses were scratched. I planned to have those replaced, but I didn’t have time before our trip last weekend to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. One of the lenses was loose; I like rimless glasses, and the posts holding these together complicate matters. The left lens was cracked near the nose piece, and when I tried to tighten it, the whole apparatus disintegrated. This happened out at the fairgrounds on Saturday. I was OK as long as I didn’t have to read any small print. Unfortunately, a cell phone counts as small print when you’re trying to do digital work, so the next morning, before we went to the fairgrounds for the festival, we detoured to a pharmacy and purchased a pair of “cheaters.” These are reading glasses, but my sister wore them for several years before she succumbed to the need for real glasses, and she called them cheaters. I’m assuming it’s because you’re cheating an optometrist out of profits by using them. I suffered through two days of work this way, before it occurred to me I might have an older pair of glasses that would work during the interim. The prescription is not quite as strong as it needs to be, but with a little squinting, I’ll get by.
I didn’t need glasses until I was about 50. In fact, my vision is still better than most my age, but it’s worse because I’m accustomed to the glasses now. The self-imposed handicap is one reason a few friends of mine refuse to get glasses, and would rather be one of those things that goes bump in the night, than suffer the dignity. A former boss of mine, who was practically blind, refused to get them for years because he was afraid his wife would not find him attractive. I guess this stems from witnessing some childhood trauma visited upon another kid who got called “four-eyes.”
If you need to wear eyeglasses and have never been without a pair for more than a few minutes, let me assure you it is not a pleasant experience. In fact, it can be embarrassing. I tried to warn everyone – especially my fellow journalists at TDP – that I was, as Okies sometimes say, “blind in one eye and cain’t see out-ta other.” Using my thumbs would’ve been impossible; that’s hard enough, anyway, when I can see, due to the arthritis. So I was employing voice text, an exercise in humility for anyone with a hick accent. Our ad director told me upon my return that I had informed her I could not “hear“ her, and she reminded me one does not “hear“ a text. I’m almost afraid to go back and look at some of the messages I sent. For all I know, I made indecent proposals or issued threats. But I have not received any scathing retorts, and the cops haven’t come knocking.
Broken glasses are the only gift I brought back from Jazz Fest. Despite our use of tanning beds to get acclimated in the leadup to our trip, my husband and I acquired sunburns. I even used sunscreen, but unfortunately, I forgot to put it on my chest, which got overexposed, since I was wearing a camisole the first day. Apparently, the selfies I posted revealed a rosy red tent to my flesh. Abby, our part-time graphic artist, was alarmed enough to text me and asked me if I was in pain. Upon my return to the office, she came into my office and asked if I needed some sunburn gel. She was blurry, but I think I detected a look of pity on her face.
Several people have asked me to report on what I did at Jazz Fest, and I plan to do that next weekend. At least I will detail what I heard; I did not see much. The hard cider and spiked lemonades did not help. Since I mentioned alcohol, I will remind you I am Catholic, and therefore no sinner in this regard. For the benefit of law enforcement officers and insurance salespeople, I will add I did not drive in New Orleans. In that city, you don’t need a car, especially if you are hanging out in the French Quarter. It is, as the leader of our regional editors group noted, one of the most walkable cities he’s ever visited.
Dennis made that comment while we were on our meeting call, after he asked me if I had a good time in the Big Easy. I told him I did, and asked him if he liked the Crescent City; he said he did, and detailed the last time he had been there. I told him I tend to judge people based on their opinion of New Orleans; if they think it’s a dirty, decadent city, with no redeeming qualities, they would not like hanging out with my family. (I would not have confessed this if he had not already told me he loved the city.) And despite its reputation for debauchery, New Orleans is the most “Catholic” city in the country. If you don’t believe me, look up the origins of “Mardi Gras.“ New Orleans also has many things for families to do; you just might want to keep the kids off of Bourbon Street.
