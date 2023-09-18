The country is facing another potential shutdown of the federal government.
As always, there are a small number of people who have decided – probably a long time ago – that whatever disrupts the government is a good thing. Hyper-simplistically – and for the most part, inaccurately – they equate the disruptions with spending reductions, less taxation, or a combination.
They obviously feel like some sort of strange victory has been achieved when federal operations come to a standstill because, in their minds, someone somewhere finally stuck it to the man or raged against the machine. When combined with the other groups who think it is a good idea to bring things in Washington to a standstill for various political purposes, it can almost seem as if there is broad support for the idea and it is normal to do so.
There is almost never broad support for a shutdown, and it is almost never a good idea. Even if some government functions continue, there are delays in deploying and utilizing the resources, financial or otherwise, of the federal government. The belief that Social Security checks won’t be issued, the mail won’t be delivered, or veterans administration hospitals might completely close during a federal closure, undermines public confidence.
The perception of an increasingly ineffective federal government, among those who don’t simply presume that to be the case, contributes to the negative effects. Interruptions in paying federal employees has a material effect all on its own and reinforces some of the financial impacts that are larger in scope and scale.
Finding more creative ways to summarize and describe the effects of a shutdown is something political commentators are getting far too much practice at. But here we are again, staring one down because of the House Freedom Caucus.
That group of hardline Republicans knows Speaker Kevin McCarthy is in a tenuous position. They also know McCarthy wants to be, and stay, Speaker of the House so badly that they can push him around and make all sorts of demands on issues ranging from spending to retaliatory impeachment.
McCarthy had to make all sorts of promises to become speaker, one of which was to grant the ability for a single member to forward a motion to vacate the position. He had to know it wouldn’t take long for the creation of that vulnerability for his speakership to come back to bite him. Republican House majorities have long been unruly, but McCarthy’s Faustian bargains increased the influence of their more extreme members.
Those extreme members either don’t realize that a government shutdown would be unpopular or they simply don’t care. No one could be blamed for suspecting the latter. They may be arrogant enough to think the majority of the blame for one would fall on Democrats. They’re likely wrong about both. They display all the characteristics of groups who know what they want and will badger, cajole, or try to outright bully anyone who gets in their way. That includes a Speaker of the House from their own party.
Given the likely negative impact a shutdown would have on the economy, it is easy to assume that Freedom Caucus members don’t care about who a shutdown might hurt. But that isn’t entirely true. If their antics cause the economy to stall, they think it might hurt Joe Biden’s reelection chances. The political pain is the point and any collateral economic damage is beside it.
They are intentionally pursuing a shutdown, and as with the previous three that have occurred in the past two decades, are likely wrong in thinking they’ll be able to avoid being held accountable for it.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.