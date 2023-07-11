A few weeks ago, it appeared the Supreme Court of the United States might not suffer further damage to its already severely damaged reputation.
After valid questions arose regarding the acceptance of – and more importantly, non-disclosure of – gifts by Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, the Court’s standing sank even lower than it had after several controversial decisions had already caused widespread doubts among the general public. But two decisions that preserved parts of the Voting Rights Act provided a glimmer of hope that a majority of the justices were not unwaveringly devoted to unwinding the past 70 years of its own jurisprudence.
Alas, that hope was dashed with the spate of decisions and opinions released two weeks ago. There was an attempt to end affirmative action in university admissions in cases involving Harvard and the University of North Carolina. That decision was accompanied by a ruling on whether civil rights laws, particularly one in Colorado, could require a website creator to produce sites for same-sex couples.
Putting aside any of the political implications of these decisions, the two cases were emblematic of the behavior that has caused so many Americans to have such a dim view of the nation’s highest court.
The affirmative action decision was yet another departure from longstanding precedent. That departure is not as egregious and direct as some of the Court’s other recent rulings, but still stands in contrast to many previously decided affirmative action cases. There is talk in some legal circles the opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts has, perhaps inadvertently, left open a loophole for colleges to still consider race when making admissions decisions, but the clear intent by the Court’s current majority was to deal another blow to the civil rights protections.
The Colorado web designer case involved the delicate balance of certain First Amendment rights against one another. Those types of decisions are always complicated and almost always generate some type of controversy because they involve elements of personal belief and identity. But just before the decision on 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis was issued, it was discovered the supposedly same-sex person who supposedly requested services from Lorie Smith, the plaintiff web and graphic designer, was a man married to a woman who had never asked anyone to make any kind of wedding-related material, same-sex or otherwise.
So, regardless of anyone’s opinion on the philosophical or ideological facets of the case, it appears the whole thing was based on a made-up story.
The Supreme Court is not an advisory body and is supposed to be involved only in justiciable controversies, not imaginary or hypothetical ones.
The justices appear to be aware of their court’s diminished image. There is speculation that some of the recent rulings for which they were lauded were made in an effort to soften the blow of these civil rights-related cases. In fairness, it should be noted a very conservative Amy Coney Barrett provided an effective defense of the Indian Child Welfare Act as it was upheld by the Court.
Making Alabama and Louisiana redraw congressional district maps that were aggressively and racially gerrymandered were good rulings. But they may have only been a product of the sensitivity of the justices, particularly the sensitivity of Chief Justice Roberts, to public sentiment.
It stands to reason the political branches of the federal government might have low approval ratings or levels of trust. That the purportedly non-political branch has become so distrusted should be a warning sign there are few institutions that may be able to address the high levels of discontent in the American public.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
