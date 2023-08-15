Several aspects of voting have been debated over the past few election cycles, with much disagreement across party lines. These issues range from everything to voter registration, to voter ID, to mail-in voting.
Many of these issues are reserved to the states to decide for themselves, as they should be. But one idea that could be implemented at the federal level appears to be gaining some momentum and could find agreement from both sides of the aisle. That idea is to make Election Day a federal holiday.
Doing so seems to be popular among the American people. A Pew Research Center poll found there was a “bipartisan majority support for the idea,” adding that, “71% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents and 59% of Republicans and GOP leaners, said they would support making Election Day a national holiday. But while proposals to do that have periodically been introduced in Congress, none have gotten very far.”
Though previous attempts have been unsuccessful, the proposal of making Election Day a national holiday seems to be something both sides can agree on, although some Republicans oppose the idea. Mitch McConnell was one who spoke out and voted against such a measure, though the holiday was tied to a host of other changes Democrats proposed in the overreaching H.R. 1 bill in 2019, which would have made a slew of other changes to the voting process.
Other Republicans, however, have been outspoken in favor of the idea. Emerging GOP Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy tweeted – or is it an X? A tweet on X? A post on X? Whatever – that making Election Day a national holiday would be a part of his platform.
In general, the hope is that a national holiday would remove the obstacles of work and potentially encourage higher voter turnout by promoting Election Day and garnering more interest among the population in participating in the election process and exercising their right to vote.
The United States is not particularly known for high voter turnout or participation. It’s fair to assume that for some people, it may be due to scheduling conflicts with their work, and some states have already made Election Day a state holiday.
But it’s important to note not everyone would have a day off just because Election Day was made a national holiday. Many of those we came to know as “essential workers” during COVID-19 who work in retail, service, or health care industries would likely still have to work through a national holiday. Furthermore, a national holiday could actually complicate matters for many of these Americans who happen to have children. Where they usually rely on their children being at school, they would have to make other arrangements.
But overall, there seems to be little downside to implementing a national holiday for voting, even if it may take some adjustment. Given a “clean” bill, with no strings attached, it seems to be something that both sides could come together on, removing an unnecessary barrier and perhaps helping to disperse that 5 o’clock rush on the polls.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
