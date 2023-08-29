Back in the ‘60s there was a hit song by Herman’s Hermits that had a line: “Woke up this morning feeling fine, had something special on my mind.”
We all took that to mean he had been asleep, a state of being defined by Merriam Webster as “the natural, easily reversible periodic state of many living things that is marked by the absence of wakefulness and by the loss of consciousness of one’s surroundings.” What happens when we “wake up,” or in the past tense, woke up, as in “you look sleepy,” “that’s because I just woke up.” Meaning, typically, that I am now conscious, my senses are all in the here and now.
Now that I’m awake, I can go about my day. As such, being awake is benign; it is neither inherently good nor bad. Then, in the 2010s, the word “woke” began to be used in the African American vernacular to mean “alert to racial prejudice and discrimination” and moved on from there to mean recognizing other areas of social inequality like sexism and other areas of social injustice, such as the extreme wealth gap, environmental issues/climate change, etc. Some people, like presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, seemed to wake up mad.
He is “woke mad.” He took that word and applied it broadly to anything he disagreed with, and it seems many on his spectrum of the political sphere did the same. “Woke” became a pejorative and suddenly, it seems, is being used by those to apply to anything that is controversial. “Oh, you’re woke,” has become a put-down of anyone who holds a different belief.
Now, we have politicians who are opposed to “woke” business practices that reflect a concern about the environment, transparent governance, personal health care choices, educational efforts, and more. Probably the most highly publicized example of this is DeSantis’ fight with the Disney enterprise in Florida. That corporation used its First Amendment right to express opposition to his law that outlawed addressing issues of gender – often called the “Don’t Say Gay” law – and DeSantis decided they are a “woke” corporation, and he’s pursued punitive actions against the largest job creator in the state.
Disney has now sued Florida and DeSantis and will likely win its suit. The same vitriolic language is used to describe those who want to teach all of history, the good and bad, without asserting there were certain advantages to slavery. I suppose he would say there were certain advantages to our Cherokee ancestors being brutally removed from their homeland: “Hey, they learned survival skills and built character.”
Closer to home, our brilliant Legislature decided it would punish those “woke” investment companies that don’t do as they want them to regarding the oil and gas industry, so they won’t do business with them. According to CNHI news, “Under the Oklahoma Energy Discrimination Elimination Act of 2022, OPERS must divest all direct and indirect publicly traded securities of companies on the Restricted Financial C. List, published by the state treasurer, if they do not cease boycotting energy companies.” “That plan prevents pension plans from investing in companies that boycott oil and gas businesses could cost over $10 million for divestment and asset transitions – and that could affect police, firefighters, and others on municipal payrolls.”
The article goes on to point out, “No one in Oklahoma wants to see one of its major industries hurt,” said Sigler. However, she said, the state of Oklahoma pensions don’t purposely invest in companies that boycott oil and gas or any particular industry. Those legislators need to “woke” up and pay attention to who they’re hurting, guess what, It’s their constituents, not the big banks!
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.