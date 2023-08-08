The U.S.A is, as most of us know, a part of NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. But do we know what that means? and does that have any importance to me in Tahlequah, Oklahoma?
I would suspect if you are old enough to remember Jimmy Carter as president, you may have an understanding of the import of the NATO agreement. Otherwise, maybe not. In either case, I would suggest that to citizens who cherish peaceful freedom and democracy, it has great importance. In fact, the NATO treaty was written and signed after World War II to defend against attack by a hostile government.
Think of it as a “stand your ground” for those who signed. They agreed that if one is attacked, they will all respond to defend the one. There are several articles to the agreement/treaty. Article 1 states the signatories agree “to settle any international dispute in which they may be involved by peaceful means in such a manner that international peace and security and justice are not endangered, and to refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force in any manner,” setting the tone for the document being one designed to end war and settle disagreements through peaceful means.
The one most often cited, however, is Article 5, which states “The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all…(and they) will assist the Party or Parties so attacked by taking forthwith, individually and in concert with the other Parties, such action as it deems necessary.”
The key point for the sake of this article is that the action is defensive. Why does that matter to me in Tahlequah, Oklahoma? I would suggest it is because it is something we, as a country, have agreed to for many decades. It is one of those topics for which there has been general agreement, not universal, but there have been times when up to 80% of Americans supported the organization.
That certainly has eroded, especially among Republicans, since former President Trump derided NATO and threatened U.S. withdrawal from the agreement. As divided as we are today, it seems important to me that we support those things we do agree on. Others have a different view and seem to want to use it as a means to further divide us.
Sen. Rand Paul recently proposed legislation that stated, “To express the sense of Congress that Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty does not supersede the constitutional requirement that Congress declare war before the United States engages in war.”
That proposal was soundly, and in a bipartisan fashion, defeated; 32 Republican senators joined all the Democratic senators in saying “no.” So, there are things we can agree on. Getting back to the “stand your ground” analogy, it is clear the NATO treaty is defensive in nature. What Sen. Paul is suggesting would have required a declaration of war for the U.S. to defend itself at Pearl Harbor.
Clearly, there was no time for that. Our brave sailors and soldiers “stood their ground.” The NATO nations learned that lesson the hard way, and we are learning it again in Ukraine. Either you stand up for democracy and freedom, or you capitulate. History shows the result of capitulation and our “greatest generation” sacrificed, suffered, and died for the fight against that aggression that would have us living under a fascist regime.
If the senators can do it, so can we. It would be great if we could get back to agreeing on things. Let’s start with this.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
