While the idea of advancing tax dollars towards private schools has been a non-starter in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, even among many rural and suburban Republican representatives, it looks like Oklahoma will eventually see the state support of private education.
The House gave a conditional green light to the refundable education tax credits in HB 1934. However, the leadership in both chambers are wrangling over the separate funding to the amount of $300 million. This Oklahoma Student Fund is something that House Speaker Charles McCall is not budging on, and is a non-starter for Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and the Senate Republicans.
McCall is saying the smaller rural school districts should receive more funding, as those in those areas would not benefit from tax credits contained in HB 1934. McCall is so insistent about the increased funding to rural schools, the House shot down Senate amendments to HB 2672, which include a pay raise and a boost to the state funding formula.
Gov. Kevin Stitt is hoping for a private school phenomenon to occur in Oklahoma. Stitt has already put his signature on a bill, which is a preliminary run up to fund religious charter schools. Stitt has argued that excluding religious charter schools is a violation of the First Amendment’s prohibition on religious discrimination.
The eyes of the nation are watching Oklahoma, and even though the State Virtual Board rejected the application for the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic School, the Archdiocese of Tulsa and Oklahoma City can reapply. Legal challenges will follow, no matter how the board decides. With six conservatives sitting on the U.S. Supreme Court, and indications that SCOTUS would rule in favor of taxpayer-funded parochial education, we could very well see the beginning of the end of the separation of church and state. And that is wrong.
The State Virtual Board has been essentially told by Ryan Walters, as well as Stitt, to go against the advice of Attorney General Genter Drummond, who withdrew the opinion of former Attorney General John O’Connor, who supports religious charter schools.
The separation of church and state is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, as well as in the Oklahoma Constitution. This doctrine is codified in Oklahoma statutes. The state virtual board, however, did not turn down the Archdioceses’ application because of any constitutional concern. Board members rejected the application because members were concerned about losing legal representation from the state, concerns about the school’s governance, the school’s special education plans, and the commingling of public/private funds.
Ultimately, Oklahoma is heading in the direction of taxpayer-funded school choice, whether it’s religious charter schools and/or tax credits that seem to be tantamount to a voucher program, with $150 million deducted the first year from state income tax liabilities to cover the cost of private school tuition.
Meanwhile, we have a State Superintendent of Education who characterizes opposition to the opening a state funded church school as “anti-Catholic leftists.” These are the same on the left Walter’s claims are “indoctrinating” school children in Oklahoma. But a school like St. Isidore of Seville promotes, teaches, and enforces the Catholic doctrine. These doctrinal issues include the church’s views on sexual orientation, gender identity, and morality. If this sounds like indoctrination, it is.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
