A couple of items of local and statewide interest have happened over the past few months regarding the media and accusations of media bias. Both of these topics have to do with coverage and investigations by local newspapers, including the News & Eagle.
Our society has become very polarized and divided over the last several years. Everyone can point fingers and say it’s so and so’s fault, or it’s the fault of one particular political party or the other.
In our state, where there is a vast Republican majority in the Legislature — the governor and all elected state agency heads are in the Republican Party and are in the driver’s seat regarding a number of controversial policies — many readers who support the Republican Party believe that their local newspaper is biased or left-leaning because they report on these issues or write editorials or opinion columns on these issues.
I take occasional calls and get a few letters or Facebook comments saying that the News & Eagle has become more left-leaning in our coverage. The newspaper has increasingly received such comments since the 2016 election when Donald Trump — a very polarizing figure — was running for and eventually was elected president.
The fact is, in today’s society, media bias is very much in the eye of the beholder. Communications scholars have found that if you ask people in any community whether their local media is biased, you’ll find half that will say yes.
Recent research shows many news consumers believe that media is biased against Republicans; however, research also shows that both Republicans and Democrats spot bias in articles they particularly either agree or don’t agree with.
Additionally, where some national politicians feel more emboldened than ever to use violent, insulting or menacing rhetoric when it comes to the media, local and regional media are seeing those same forces that have embattled the national media filter over to the local level.
Partisanship is now coloring how people evaluate local news outlets: 50% of Democrats express confidence in local media, while only 27% of Republicans do — a 23-point gap.
It’s true that many of the topics being covered by the News & Eagle and other newspapers across the state are much more controversial and polarizing than the previous decade when I served as editor of the paper.
And, as certain political or influential figures weigh in on these issues, it’s not surprising to me that some folks get upset about some coverage. With the divisions we are experiencing, more people either come down on one side or another, and they get entrenched in wanting their own viewpoints validated.
I get that. Still, professional news organizations have an obligation to try to provide balance. I still believe in balanced and objective reporting as the goal while others in the media are – mistakenly, in my opinion – touting that on some issues, there is only one side.
We live in complex times, and we are seeing a great number of societal attitudes being challenged and changes being proposed. These topics often make people uncomfortable or fearful.
The bottom line for the News & Eagle and our community is that local news — controversial or otherwise — affects the health of civic life and our democracy. Without local newspaper coverage, fewer people run for office and fewer people vote and become involved in our community.
We listen when readers contact us. We get great ideas from members of the community who engage and pay attention to current and local events.
It’s more important than ever that the local community support and engage with the local newspaper so we can have more healthy and balanced discussion of issues that impact our lives.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
