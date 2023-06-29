In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon’s eventual downfall began with the arrest of five burglars inside the Democratic headquarters in Washington, D.C.’s Watergate complex.
James McCord, one of the five burglars, was hired by G. Gordon Liddy. McCord, who was ex-CIA, was also a member of the Committee to Reelect the President and worked in the security department for the RNC. In an effort to disavow any connection between CRP and the burglary, the Nixon White House approved of hush money payments to the burglars. In a letter to Judge John Sirica, McCord detailed how there was pressure from the White House to plead guilty, commit perjury, and remain silent about the connection between CRP and the break-in.
White House counsel John Dean arranged the hush money payments, and by summer 1973, during the Senate Committee hearings on Watergate – chaired by North Carolina Sen. Sam Ervin and lead counsel Sam Dash – Dean revealed the Nixon White House role in the coverup, including information about how former CIA and White House consultant E. Howard Hunt had been blackmailing Nixon. Dean also testified White House Domestic Policy Adviser John Erhlichman ordered Dean to “Deep 6” the contents of E. Howard Hunt’s White House safe, which Erhlichman denied.
Later, acting FBI Director L. Patrick Gray destroyed the contents of the safe in a separate operation. Hunt and Liddy were ringleaders in a black op in California in 1971, when the office of Dr. Lewis Fielding’s office was trashed and a file cabinet was broke into in an attempt to discredit Daniel Ellsberg. He was the leaker of the Pentagon Papers, a classified DOD study of America’s involvement in the Vietnam War under the leadership of Presidents Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson.
Alexander Butterfield testified at the Senate Watergate hearings and told the late Sen. Fred D. Thompson about a secret taping system in the White House. Six days after the June 17 Watergate break-in at the office of Larry O’Brien, DNC chairman, Nixon Chief of Staff Bob “H.R.” Haldeman, and Nixon talked of a plan approved by Nixon in which CIA Deputy Director Vernon Walters was to be ordered by the White House to block the FBI’s investigation of laundered money through Mexican banks.
A $25,000 check from Ken Dahlberg to CRP had been traced to an account of Watergate plumber Bernard Barker. This check and others were used to finance the burglary in 1972. The Washington Post discovered that former U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell was in control of a secret slush fund for the purpose of cash dispersals to engage in “dirty tricks” or campaign sabotage of Democratic Party candidates like Edmund Muskie.
Dirty tricks involved bogus opinion polls, sabotaging a fundraiser for the Democratic Party at the Washington Hilton, and distribution of bogus information – on Muskie stationery – about the personal lives of Sen. Scoop Jackson and former Vice President Hubert Humphrey.
In addition to the plumber break-ins at the Watergate and the Ellsberg break-in, there were plans to firebomb the Brookings Institution, plans to slip LSD to anti-Nixon columnist Jack Anderson, slush funds, wiretapping, plans to use IRS for political retaliation, and plans to plant McGovern campaign literature on the man who shot Gov. George Wallace.
President Gerald Ford pardoned Nixon to “heal” the country, but indicting Nixon would have been a much better way to do that. And the indictments of Donald Trump are a necessary step to save our democracy.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
