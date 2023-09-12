Last week, and for the second time in as many months, Mitch McConnell froze behind a microphone while trying to answer questions from the press.
When the Senate Minority Leader experiences these types of episodes in full public view, it is going to increase the salience of the fitness for office issue for federal officials. It was an issue that is already on the public’s mind since the conventional wisdom suggests the two major parties are going to nominate the oldest pair of presidential candidates in history next year.
It should be noted there is more to the question of fitness for office than simply comparing the ages of those who hold elected positions or of those who seek them. If it were that simple, a maximum age of service for presidents and members of Congress might have been included in the Constitution, along with the minimums it was seen as appropriate to include, before the document was completed 136 years ago this week. But the issue isn’t that simple, and no such upper limits were established.
The world has grown more complex since the last decade of the 18th Century, and in a cruel paradox, improvements in medical technology since that time have addressed many problems that frequently led to early death, only to reveal new potential human frailties that come with extended lifespans. If they’d even known what a phone was, presidents wouldn’t have been expected to answer it at 2 a.m., and George Washington probably never anticipated being asked to decide whether to wield weapons of world-ending power within 20 minutes of being asked. The authors of the Constitution didn’t have as much motivation to consider the effects of what is labeled today as cognitive decline on the job performance of a president.
One other major complication arises – or at least should arise – when trying to determine how old might be too old to serve in federal offices. Even though the job of being Speaker of the House and the demands of serving in Senate leadership have also evolved, no one holding any of those posts holds as much direct formal authority as the president and are not tasked with making decisions as time-sensitive as ones related to public safety and national defense. It is easy to make, or at least understand, the argument that the mental and cognitive acuity of someone who can order a nuclear first strike should receive more scrutiny than someone responsible for deciding which committees will hear which bills.
As things stand, the question of whether someone is too old to be an effective president is contemplated by voters every four years. McConnell’s incidents, as well as other situations like Dianne Feinstein’s recent absence from the Senate, are reminders that the two likely choices for president are elderly. There is little chronological difference between them, so the criteria for evaluating their age-related suitability for office are going to be subjective, with things like misspoken words and the slightest hints of altered gaits being portrayed as evidence of imminent incapacity.
Republican candidate Nikki Haley has already expressed openness to mental acuity tests for older political figures. Given today’s environment, it probably won’t be long before some candidates start issuing challenges for their opponents to publish decades-old SAT scores or dare them to go take an intelligence test.
However, despite the caustic political climate, I’m sure we’re still capable of finding within ourselves to wish Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein, Jamie Raskin, or any other public figure that might be ailing, whether Republican or Democrat, good health and speedy recoveries.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
