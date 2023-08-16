On Friday, Aug. 11, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden’s financial dealings.
This comes on the heels of what appeared to be a resolution of charges just weeks ago. Biden, 53, has faced questions about tax evasion and a gun charge since 2018. Hunter is the youngest son of President Joe Biden. He is a Yale Law School graduate.
Hunter served on the board of BHR Partners, a Bank of China private investment fund. BHR helped finance the purchase of Tenke Fungureme Mine in the Congo, a cobalt operation. Cobalt is the raw material used in electric vehicles and has been a point of contention between the U.S. and China in recent years. BHR’s attempt to “corner the market” for China on cobalt is an issue for which Biden hasn’t been held accountable.
Three observations:
First, President Biden knew whom Garland was going to appoint. In spite of mainstream media calling the special counsel appointment a “surprise,” odds are the POTUS was consulted before the move. The appointment of David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, as special counsel, looks suspect. Weiss, a Trump appointee, has been investigating Hunter Biden since 2018 on potential violation of tax and gun laws. Weiss has been criticized for his patsy handling of Hunter. Hunter was prepared to plead out the charges two months ago, but a Trump appointed judge threw a monkey wrench into that. Some believe Garland is wagging the dog by appointing Weiss special counsel.
Second, the investigation does have risk for President Biden. If an investigation balloons beyond the tax and gun charges Hunter faces, it could implicate the POTUS. If it ever makes it to trial, the identity of “the Big Guy,” referenced on Hunter’s laptop, could be revealed. The investigation could cast a shadow on Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign. Some believe Garland appointed Weiss special counsel to help keep Biden from getting the nomination. Not likely.
Third, 2024 could be the year of the indictees. President Trump has been indicted twice and faces a third indictment in Georgia. Biden could be indicted if Weiss links Hunter’s misbehaviors to him. Does indictment or even conviction disqualify someone from being POTUS? Richard Hasen, a University of California law professor, said a convicted felon could assume the office of POTUS. “The Constitution has very few requirements to serve as president, such as being at least 35 years of age,” said Hasen. “It does not bar anyone indicted, convicted, or even serving jail time, from running for president and winning the presidency.”
Democrats claim the only voters who care about Hunter’s crooked dealings are those who wouldn’t vote for Joe Biden, anyway. “There are plenty of things that keep Democrats up at night when it comes to 2024, and this [Hunter Biden] is not one of them,” said Matt Bennett, a Democrat Party operative. “Billy Carter is not the reason Ronald Reagan won 49 states in 1980.” Sarah Longwell, a Republican consultant, agrees, saying that “every family has someone like this, a black sheep.”
Hunter Biden is a lot more than a black sheep and his dealings go beyond trying to sell a bad beer like Billy Carter did. IRS whistleblowers told Congress there was “political meddling,” into Hunter’s tax issues, probably by Weiss. Hunter’s business dealings are more than shady. The newly appointed “special counsel” should prove he isn’t a lackey stooge and can conduct a thorough probe into Hunter and Joe Biden’s financial dealings with foreign governments.
Steve Fair is District 4 Oklahoma Republican Party chair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.