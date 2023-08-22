Terms limits of politicians and those elected to serve has been an ongoing debate for decades.
While some argue that term limits are necessary to prevent the concentration of power and ensure fresh ideas and perspectives in government, others believe they undermine the democratic process and restrict the choice of voters.
Both sides have valid arguments, but as a society we need to take a step back and look at the history of both, and especially the patterns of those who have served in office for many years.
Proponents of term limits say they prevent the accumulation of power and creation of political dynasties. By limiting terms, citizens can ensure that no single individual can hold office indefinitely, thus preventing the potential for corruption and abuse of power. While this argument is particularly relevant in countries where politicians have been known to cling to power for extended periods, often at the expense of the people they are meant to serve, it is becoming more obvious the same is creeping its way into America as well, especially in Congress.
Opponents of term limits say they undermine the democratic process and restrict the choice of voters. To some, term limits take away the right of voters to re-elect a politician who has proven to be effective and popular, and that in a way voting is a natural way to have term limits – if a person is not doing a good job they are voted out. In addition, opponents claim term limits can lead to a loss of institutional knowledge and experience, as politicians are forced to leave office before they can fully utilize their expertise. They argue that voters should have the freedom to choose their representatives without arbitrary restrictions.
Both arguments have merit. However, it is important to consider the potential dangers of allowing politicians to remain in office indefinitely. Without term limits, there is a risk of politicians becoming complacent, corrupt, or disconnected from the needs of the people they represent. This is being shown in both of our major political parties. We are seeing this first-hand. If both sides of the political spectrum were truly honest with themselves, they would have to admit the complacency and personal agendas for long serving and self-serving politicians like Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, Diane Feinstein, the late John McCain, and many others have not truly been good for the American people as a whole.
A person only needs to watch a season of the CBS reality show “Big Brother” to see how changing power often creates the need to better work together. In that show, no one can be Head of House, or house leader, two times in a row. Over and over, someone with an agenda leads, then loses the game a few days later because they didn’t work with others.
By imposing term limits, we can ensure that politicians are held accountable for their actions, and that power is not concentrated in the hands of a few individuals. At present, many good individuals get to D.C. and realize they can’t do the work they want without back-door deals of the elitist long-term elected “servants” of the people. Too often, individuals get into office, and it then becomes their career. That is hurting America.
While opponents have a good argument, the potential dangers of allowing politicians to remain in office indefinitely outweigh those concerns.
By implementing term limits, we can ensure that our political system remains dynamic, accountable, and responsive to the needs of the people. It’s time. Actually, maybe CBS needs to give Congress a call and let America watch.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications, LLC.
